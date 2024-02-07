WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 7 February 2024 at 10:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation to publish Financial Statement Release and Annual Report of 2023 on 13 February 2024

WithSecure Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release and Annual Report of 2023 on Tuesday 13 February 2024 at approximately 08:00 EET.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EET. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2024-q4 . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

Presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



