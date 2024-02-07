OP Mortgage Bank

Financial Statements Bulletin

Stock Exchange Release 7 February 2024 at 10.00 EET

OP Mortgage Bank: Financial Statements Bulletin for 1 January–31 December 2023

OP Mortgage Bank (OP MB) is the covered bond issuing entity of OP Financial Group. Together with OP Corporate Bank plc, its role is to raise funding for OP from money and capital markets.

Financial standing

The intermediary loans and loan portfolio of OP MB totalled EUR 16,988 million (19,639)* on 31 December 2023. Bonds issued by OP MB totalled EUR 14,915 million (18,165) at the end of December.

OP MB's covered bonds after 8 July 2022 are issued under the Euro Medium Term Covered Bond (Premium) programme (EMTCB), pursuant to the Finnish Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022). The collateral is added to the EMTCB cover pool from the member cooperative banks' balance sheets via intermediary loan process on the issue date of a new covered bond.

In January, OP MB issued a covered bond in the international capital market. The fixed-rate covered bond is worth EUR 1 billion and has a maturity of seven years. All proceeds of the bond were intermediated to 55 OP cooperative banks in the form of intermediary loans.

In April, OP MB issued a new covered bond in the international capital market. The fixed-rate covered bond is worth EUR 1 billion and has a maturity of five years and six months. All proceeds of the bond were intermediated to 65 OP cooperative banks in the form of intermediary loans.

In November, OP MB issued a new covered bond in the international capital market. The fixed-rate covered bond is worth EUR 1 billion and has a maturity of three years and three months. All proceeds of the bond were intermediated to 58 OP cooperative banks in the form of intermediary loans.

The terms of issue are available on the op.fi website, under Debt investors: www.op.fi/op-ryhma/velkasijoittajat/issuers/op-mortgage-bank/emtcb-debt-programme-documentation

At the end of December, 101 OP cooperative banks had a total of EUR 14,800 million (16,833) in intermediary loans from OP MB.

Impairment loss on receivables related to loans in OP MB’s balance sheet totalled EUR 0.3 million (–0.5). Loss allowance was EUR 2.6 million (2.4).

Operating profit was EUR 9.3 million (8.3). The company’s financial standing remained stable throughout the financial year.

* The comparatives for 2022 are given in brackets. For income statement and other aggregated figures, January–December 2022 figures serve as comparatives. For balance-sheet and other cross-sectional figures, figures at the end of the previous financial year (31 December 2022) serve as comparatives.

Collateralisation of bonds issued to the public

On 31 December 2023, loans as collateral in security of the covered bonds EUR 4,250 million issued under the EMTCB programme worth EUR 25 billion established on 11 October 2022, in accordance with the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022), totalled EUR 4,682 million. Loans as collateral in security of the covered bonds, totalling EUR 10,665 million, issued under the Euro Medium Term Covered Note programme worth EUR 20 billion established on 12 November 2010, in accordance with the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks (Laki kiinnitysluottopankkitoiminnasta 688/2010), totalled EUR 13,481 million at the end of December.

Capital adequacy

OP MB’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 41.8% (32.5) on 31 December 2023. The ratio was improved by the decrease in home loans on OP MB's balance sheet and the resulting reduction in capital requirement for credit risk. The minimum CET1 capital requirement is 4.5% and the requirement for the capital conservation buffer is 2.5%. The minimum total capital requirement is 8% (or 10.5% with the increased capital conservation buffer). Because OP MB covers capital requirements in their entirety with CET1 capital, the CET1 capital requirement is 10.5%. Profit for the period was not included in CET1 capital.

OP MB uses the Standardised Approach (SA) to measure its capital adequacy requirement for credit risk. A year ago, OP MB used the Internal Ratings Based Approach (IRBA) to obtain its capital adequacy requirement and increased it by the risk-weighted assets (RWA) floor based on the Standardised Approach. The Standardised Approach is used to measure the capital requirement for operational risks.

OP MB belongs to OP Financial Group. As part of the Group, OP MB is supervised by the ECB. OP Financial Group presents capital adequacy information in its financial statements bulletins and interim and half-year financial reports in accordance with the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks. OP Financial Group also publishes Pillar III disclosures.

Capital base and capital adequacy, TEUR 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Equity capital 372,160 371,311 Excess funding of pension liability -13 -24 Share of unaudited profits -7,490 -6,631 Impairment loss – shortfall of expected losses -1,822 Insufficient coverage for non-performing

exposures -2,856 CET1 capital 361,800 362,835 Tier 1 capital (T1) 361,800 362,835 Total own funds 361,800 362,835 Total risk exposure amount Credit and counterparty risk 812,205 241,732 Operational risk 25,140 26,908 Other risks * 27,336 848,865 Total 864,682 1,117,505 Ratios, % CET1 ratio 41.8 32.5 Tier 1 capital ratio 41.8 32.5 Capital adequacy ratio 41.8 32.5 Capital requirement Capital base 361,800 362,835 Capital requirement 90,829 117,364 Buffer for capital requirements 270,971 245,471

* Risks not otherwise covered. A year ago, the risk-weighted assets (RWA) floor based on the Standardised Approach.

Joint and several liability of amalgamation

Under the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, the amalgamation of cooperative banks comprises the organisation’s central cooperative (OP Cooperative), the central cooperative's member credit institutions and the companies belonging to their consolidation groups, as well as credit and financial institutions and service companies in which the above together hold more than half of the total votes. This amalgamation is supervised on a consolidated basis. On 31 December 2023, OP Cooperative’s member credit institutions comprised 102 OP cooperative banks, OP Corporate Bank plc, OP Mortgage Bank and OP Retail Customers plc.

The central cooperative is responsible for issuing instructions to its member credit institutions concerning their internal control and risk management, their procedures for securing liquidity and capital adequacy, and for compliance with harmonised accounting policies in the preparation of the amalgamation’s consolidated financial statements.

As a support measure referred to in the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, the central cooperative is liable to pay any of its member credit institutions the amount necessary to preventing the credit institution from being placed in liquidation. The central cooperative is also liable for the debts of a member credit institution which cannot be paid using the member credit institution's assets.

Each member bank is liable to pay a proportion of the amount which the central cooperative has paid to either another member bank as a support measure or to a creditor of such a member bank in payment of an overdue amount which the creditor has not received from the member bank. Furthermore, if the central cooperative defaults, a member bank has unlimited refinancing liability for the central cooperative’s debts as referred to in the Co-operatives Act.

Each member bank’s liability for the amount the central cooperative has paid to the creditor on behalf of a member bank is divided between the member banks in proportion to their last adopted balance sheets. OP Financial Group’s insurance companies do not fall within the scope of joint and several liability.

According to section 25 of the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks (688/2010), the creditors of covered bonds issued prior to 8 July 2022 have the right to receive payment, before other claims, for the entire term of the bond, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bond, out of the funds entered as collateral for the bond, without this being prevented by OP MB’s liquidation or bankruptcy. A similar and equal priority also applies to derivative contracts entered in the register of bonds, and to marginal lending facilities referred to in section 26, subsection 4 of the said Act. For mortgage-backed loans included in the total amount of collateral of covered bonds, the priority of the covered bond holders’ payment right is limited to the amount of loan that, with respect to home loans, corresponds to 70% of the value of shares or property serving as security for the loan and entered in the bond register at the time of the issuer’s liquidation or bankruptcy declaration.

Under section 20 of the Act on Mortgage Credit Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022), the creditors of bonds and derivative contracts issued after 8 July 2022, including the related management and clearing costs, have the right to receive payment from the collateral included in the cover pool, before other creditors of OP MB or the OP cooperative bank which is the debtor of an intermediary loan. Interest and yield accruing on the collateral, and any substitute assets, fall within the scope of the said priority. Section 44, subsection 3 of the said Act includes provisions on the creditor’s priority related to marginal lending facility of the cover pool.

Sustainability and corporate responsibility

Sustainability and corporate responsibility form an integral part of OP Financial Group’s business and strategy, and responsible business is one of OP Financial Group’s strategic priorities. The sustainability programme and its policy priorities implement OP Financial Group’s strategy, and guide its sustainability and corporate responsibility actions. OP Financial Group’s sustainability programme is built around three themes: Climate and the environment, People and communities and Corporate governance.

At OP Financial Group, sustainability and corporate responsibility are guided by a number of principles and policies. OP Financial Group is committed to complying not only with all applicable laws and regulations, but also with a number of international initiatives and standards guiding our operations. It is also committed to complying with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact initiative in the areas of human rights, labour rights, the environment and anti-corruption. Furthermore, OP Financial Group is committed to complying with the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and is a Founding Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking under the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI).

OP Financial Group reports annually on sustainability in accordance with the GRI standards and, from the 2024 report onwards, in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Non-financial reporting information for 2023 and taxonomy reporting will be published in OP Financial Group's Report by the Board of Directors for 2023.

OP Financial Group published a biodiversity road map in December 2023. The road map includes measure to promote biodiversity in OP Financial Group. The aim is to create a nature positive handprint by 2030. By ‘nature positive’, we mean that OP Financial Group’s operations will have a net positive impact (NPI) on nature.

In December 2023, OP Financial Group published a Human Rights Commitment and Human Rights Policy. OP Financial Group respects all recognised human rights and the human rights commitment includes the requirements and expectations that OP Financial Group has set for itself and actors in its value chains. OP Financial Group is committed to remediation actions if it causes detrimental human rights impact.

In March 2023, OP MB published a Green Covered Bond Report on the allocation and impacts of Finland’s first green covered bonds issued in March 2021 and April 2022. Under OP MB’s Green Covered Bond Framework, the proceeds from the bonds have been allocated to mortgages with energy-efficient residential buildings as collateral.

The environmental impacts allocated to the green covered bonds in 2022 were 62,000 MWh of energy use avoided per year and 9,300 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions avoided per year.

Personnel

On 31 December 2023, OP MB had seven employees. OP MB has been digitising its operations and purchases all key support services from OP Cooperative and its Group members, reducing the need for its own personnel.

Management

The Board composition is as follows:

Chair Mikko Timonen Chief Financial Officer, OP Cooperative Members Satu Nurmi Head of Personal Finance and Real Estate Services,

OP Retail Customers plc Mari Heikkilä Head of Group Treasury and Asset and Liability Management,

OP Corporate Bank plc

OP MB’s Managing Director is Sanna Eriksson. The deputy Managing Director is Tuomas Ruotsalainen, Senior Covered Bonds Manager at OP MB.

Risk profile

OP MB has a strong capital base, capital buffers and risk-bearing capacity. OP MB’s capital base is sufficient to secure business continuity.

OP MB’s most significant risks are related to the quality of collateral and to the structural liquidity and interest rate risks on the balance sheet for which limits have been set in the Banking Risk Policy. The key credit risk indicators in use show that OP MB’s credit risk exposure is stable. The liquidity buffer for OP Financial Group is managed by OP Corporate Bank and therefore exploitable by OP MB. OP MB has used interest rate swaps to hedge against its interest rate risk. Interest rate swaps have been used to swap home loan interest, intermediary loan interest and interest on issued bonds onto the same basis rate. OP MB has concluded all derivative contracts for hedging purposes, applying fair value hedges which have OP Corporate Bank plc as their counterparty. OP MB’s interest risk exposure is under control, and has been within the set limit.

An analysis of OP MB's risk exposure should always take account of OP Financial Group's risk exposure, which is based on the joint and several liability of all its member credit institutions. The member credit institutions are jointly liable for each other's debts. All member banks must participate in support measures, as referred to in the Act on the Amalgamation of Deposit Banks, to support each other's capital adequacy.

OP Financial Group analyses the business environment as part of the ongoing risk assessment activities and strategy process. Megatrends and future visions behind the strategy reflect driving forces that affect the daily activities, conditions and future of OP Financial Group and its customers. Such factors currently shaping the business environment include climate, biodiversity loss, scientific and technological innovations, demography and geopolitics. External business environment factors are considered thoroughly, so that their effects on customers’ future success are understood. Advice and business decisions promote the sustainable financial success, security and wellbeing of owner-customers and the operating region while managing OP Financial Group's risk profile on a longer-term basis. Advice for customers, risk-based service sizing, contract lifecycle management, decision-making, management and reporting are based on correct and comprehensive information.

Outlook for 2024

The economy is expected to decline in early 2024 but decelerating inflation and falling interest rates will pave the way for economic recovery towards the year end. An exceptional degree of uncertainty is still associated with the business environment. Combined with increased geopolitical crises and tensions, developments in capital markets may abruptly affect the business environment.

OP MB’s capital adequacy is expected to remain strong, risk exposure favourable and the overall quality of the loan portfolio good. This will enable the issuance of new covered bonds in 2024.

Schedule for financial reports for 2023

Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2023 Week 11 Corporate Governance Statement 2023 Week 11



Schedule for Interim Reports in 2024

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2024 8 May 2024 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2024 24 July 2024 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2024 31 October 2024



Helsinki, 7 February 2024

OP Mortgage Bank

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Sanna Eriksson, Managing Director, tel. +358 10 252 2517

DISTRIBUTION

LSE London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)

Officially Appointed Mechanism (OAM)

Major media

op.fi