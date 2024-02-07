Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Hit $12.4 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Biopharmaceutical and Generic Drug Expansion Amid Regulatory Standards and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product (Aseptic Packaging, Sachet, Carton, Case Packer, Wrapping Machine, Palletizing, Labeling & Serializing), Type (Syrup, Drops, Tablets, Powder, Aerosol), Automation, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2028 from USD 8.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2028.

The main factors driving the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are the biopharmaceutical and generic drug markets, which are expanding quickly, as well as the rise in OTC drug sales, rising demand for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, increased offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, the introduction of packaging regulatory standards, and stringent anti-counterfeiting regulations. Although considerable growth in the market is projected over the forecast period, factors such as the usage of refurbished packing equipment and the high cost of packaging equipment are anticipated to somewhat restrain market growth.

The Aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in Primary Packaging Equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The Aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the Primary Packaging Equipment the of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the increasing use of parenteral vials and pre fillable syringes. The growing demand for biopharmaceutical products has further increased the demand for containers with higher hydrolytic resistance and pH stability, which is also driving the growth of this market segment.

The aseptic liquids segment is expected to account for the largest share in the liquid packaging equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The aseptic liquids segment accounted for the largest share in the liquid packaging equipment of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The importance of accuracy and precision in packaging small-volume parenteral and injectable drugs, as well as emerging biological drugs, are contributing to the demand for aseptic liquid packaging equipment. Moreover, technological advances such as isolator technology in the pharmaceutical industry (developed as a concept of the sterile transfer of pharmaceutical products into the packing material in a sterile environment, such as laminar airflow) are further supporting the market growth.

Based on the Automation Type, The automatic packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The automatic packaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing demand for efficiency and accuracy, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing demand for sustainable packaging and increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Based on the End User Type, The pharmaceutical manufacturing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market

The The pharmaceutical manufacturing companies segment is expected to account for the largest share in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies is having a positive impact on the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is because pharmaceutical manufacturing companies are investing in new and innovative packaging equipment to meet the growing demand for their products.

Europe to dominate the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market during the forecast period

With a share in 2022, Europe will hold the top regional position for pharmaceutical packaging equipment. The high level of pharmaceutical production, the rising demand for flexible packaging equipment from major pharmaceutical producers, and the increasing attention that businesses are giving to product diversification are the main drivers of market growth in Europe. In order to comply with the evolving standards, regulatory changes are also obliging pharmaceutical enterprises to replace their outdated equipment with new technology.

Research Coverage

The market study covers the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market across various segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, formulation, automation, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers High Growth in Generic and Biopharmaceutical Drugs Market Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Equipment Increase in Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Growing Contract Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products Stringent Norms Against Counterfeit Products Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging and Delivery Systems Stricter Packaging Regulations for OTC Products

Restraints Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

Opportunities Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies Rising Demand for Automated Packaging Greater Emphasis on Self-Medication and Home Care Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Investments

Challenges Growth in Personalized and Precision Medicine Supply Chains Uncertainties in Regulations and Standards of Pharmaceutical Packaging Process

Industry Trends Pace and Disruptiveness of Change to Accelerate in Three Eras of Packaging



End-user Perspective and Unmet Needs

Development of Production Lines for Small Batch Sizes and Research Purposes

Automation and Integration of Packaging Equipment

Growing Focus on Labeling and Serialization for Anti-Counterfeiting of Drugs

Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

Case Study Analysis

Qualitative Insight-based on Machine Speed

Sachet Packaging Equipment

Blister Packaging Equipment

Cartoning Equipment

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 413 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $12.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Profiled

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.

Acg Worldwide

Acic Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arpac LLC (Duravant LLC)

Ast, Inc.

Bausch+Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG

Busch Machinery, Inc.

Coesia S.P.A

Duke Technologies

Harro Hofliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A. (Ima S.P.A)

Inline Filling Systems

Korber AG

Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl

Marchesini Group S.P.A.

Mg2 S.R.L.

Multivac Group

Njm Packaging

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Romaco Group

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Truking Technology Limited

Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment Co. Ltd.

Uhlmann Group

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wknhk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment