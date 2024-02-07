Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report 2023-2028: Driven by Demand for Fertility Treatments and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization Market By Technique, By Reagent, By Instrument, By Infertility, By Embryo, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market analysis of the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) industry reveals a notable surge in market growth anticipated from 2024 to 2028. Factors propelling this growth include the increasing prevalence of infertility related to medical conditions in men and women, shifts in lifestyle patterns, and the rise of gynecological disorders such as PCOS and endometriosis. These trends are prompting more couples to seek assisted reproductive technologies, including IVF, to address their infertility challenges.

Medical research indicates a significant rate of infertility among couples utilizing both outpatient and inpatient services at the Maternity and Children Hospital in Arar, Saudi Arabia. Diagnosed causes range from polycystic ovarian syndrome to tubal blockages and endometriosis. This has led to an upsurge in couples selecting IVF as a management strategy for infertility. The condition known as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), characterized by insulin resistance and irregular menstrual cycles, is recognized as the most prevalent hormonal disorder among women worldwide, often leading to infertility.

With the progression of such conditions, the demand for IVF in Saudi Arabia continues to climb, presenting opportunities for market expansion. Improvements in reproductive medicine have been further bolstered by advances in preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), particularly in regions with high rates of consanguinity like Saudi Arabia. PGD allows for the selection of embryos without genetic defects, providing couples at risk of hereditary diseases the chance to conceive healthy offspring.

With varying costs of assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments globally, the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of IVF procedures remain critical for patients, especially since most IVF services in private Saudi clinics and hospitals are not insurance covered. However, government-subsidized ART services are available for eligible citizens. Saudi Arabia's strategic positioning in the market also captures medical tourists due to its competitive pricing for fertility treatments, thereby supporting the growth of fertility tourism in the region.

The IVF market in Saudi Arabia is extensively categorized based on various factors, including technique, reagent, instruments, infertility, embryo, application, and end-users. The female and male infertility segments are examined, along with the utilization of frozen-thawed and fresh embryos. Applications cover fertility clinics, hospitals, and other medical establishments, targeting diverse end-users such as locals, expatriates, and medical tourists across different regions.

The market analysis provides an in-depth look at key players operating within the sector. These established entities are pioneering advancements and setting standards for care in reproductive health. By showcasing the drive for innovation and the commitment to addressing infertility issues within the Saudi Arabia IVF market, the report provides valuable insights for both healthcare professionals and patients exploring fertility solutions.



