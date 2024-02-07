Global Next-Gen ATM Market Forecasted at $4.08 Billion by 2028: Analysis of Revenue Shares by Type, Solution, Technology, Application, and Region

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Gen ATM Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-gen ATM market is expected to grow from $2.84 billion in 2022 to $3.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.27%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and resulted in increased interest rates affecting many markets across the globe. The next-gen ATM market is expected to reach $4.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.64%.







The rise in the value of consumers' purchasing power parity (PPP) is expected to propel the growth of the next-gen ATM market going forward. For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration, a US-based primary federal statistical system organization, the purchasing power annual average index value in 2021 is 270.97, while for the year 2022 found to be 292.66. Therefore, the rise in the value of consumers' purchasing power parity (PPP) is driving the next-gen ATM market.



Technology innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the next-gen ATM market. Major players in the next-gen ATM market are creating revolutionary products to improve their market share. For instance, in October 2020, NCR Corporation, a US-based company that designs and develops banking software and services, launched NCR Activate Enterprise NextGen, the world's most advanced self-service ATM software application. It is hardware-independent, allowing banks to offer unique customer experiences such as video teller cooperation and contactless technologies in an easy-to-install ATM application. The new platform adheres to the industry-wide ATMIA Next-Gen Industry Standard and can be used by top ATM operators. By utilizing a contemporary user interface to deliver an essential, tablet-like experience that users like, these standards will accelerate the implementation and uptake of a wide variety of electronic and extended banking services. The Activate Enterprise, NextGen ATM platform, integrates physical and digital elements for a uniform user experience, making it simpler and quicker to deliver new digital services through the ATM.



In June 2021, NCR Corporation., a US-based company that creates and develops banking software and services for next-gen ATMs, acquired Cardtronics Inc. for approximately $2.5 billion. Through the acquisition, NCR Corporation can deliver technology solutions and capabilities that help clients operate their businesses faster. The acquisition moves the NCR-as-a-Service strategy forward, further transforms the business's earnings mix toward software, services, and recurring income, and benefits the clients. Cardtronics Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of ATMs.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Cash Dispensers; Deposit ATMs; Cash Recycling ATMs; Self-Service ATMs; Self-Service Kiosks; Mobile ATMs; Other Types By Solutions: Deployment; Managed Services By Technology: Contactless; Voice Recognition; Biometrics; Video Banking; AI (Artificial intelligence) And IoT (Internet of Things) Integration By Application: Bank Service Agent; Bank; Retail; Enterprises

Key Companies Mentioned: Fujitsu Limited; NCR Corporation; AIB Group plc; Diebold Nixdorf Inc.; Euronet Worldwide Inc.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Italy; Spain; Canada



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.04 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

