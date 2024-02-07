Wafer Cleaning Equipment Industry Trends and Opportunities 2023-2028 Featuring Analysis on Piranha Etch, Megasonic, and Ozone Cleaning

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Single-wafer Spray System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, and Scrubbers), Application, Technology, Operation Mode, Wafer Size (Less than Equals 150 mm, 200 mm, 300 mm) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is projected to reach USD 16.5 billion by 2028 from USD 10.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2028.

200 mm wafer size is expected to grow at the second-highest growth rate in the wafer market during the forecast period

Wafers with a diameter of 200 mm come in two variations: single-side polished (SSP) and double-side polished (DSP). These wafers find predominant use in various applications including memory, RF devices, and LEDs. The market for 200 mm wafers is projected to experience substantial growth, largely driven by their advantageous cost-effectiveness. The demand for these 200 mm wafers is expected to surge notably due to their expanding utility in a wide spectrum of applications such as power devices, ICs, LEDs, MEMS, and numerous other semiconductor and electronic devices.

US is expected to hold the highest market share in North America during the forecast period

In the North American region, it is anticipated that the United States will maintain its dominant position in the wafer-cleaning equipment market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the notable presence of major manufacturing powerhouses such as Intel Inc. (US), Global Foundries (US), and Maxim Integrated (US) within the nation. These industry leaders primarily engage in wafer processing to fabricate microprocessors, MEMS, and integrated circuits (ICs).

The prevalence of local industry players in the United States, coupled with the export of semiconductor equipment to countries like Germany and France, serves as a driving force for market growth in the US. Among the noteworthy contenders in this sector within the country are Applied Materials, LAM Research, and Novellus Systems, Inc. These entities consistently prioritize the adoption of cutting-edge technology, aiming to deliver innovative and superior products tailored for application within the semiconductor industry.

Research Coverage

The report segments the wafer cleaning equipment market and forecasts its size based on equipment type, wafer size, application, and region. The report also provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market growth. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Adoption of MEMS Technology Across Various Industries Growing Demand for Memory Devices with Exceptional Speed and Accuracy from AI-based Servers Increasing Use of Electric Vehicles Surging Adoption of 5G Technology

Restraints Environmental Concerns Owing to Emission of Hazardous Chemicals During Wafer Cleaning

Opportunities Growing Popularity of 3D ICs Rising Adoption of Technologically Advanced Semiconductor Devices Increasing Adoption of Silicon-based Semiconductor Devices in IoT Applications

Challenges Possibility of Water Shortage in Semiconductor FAB Facilities Globally Longer Construction Timelines Associated with New Semiconductor FABs in the US due to Stringent Regulations



Ecosystem Mapping

Wafer Cleaning Equipment Ecosystem Analysis

Wafer Cleaning Steps (RCA Clean Process) First Step (SC-1): Organic and Particle Cleaning Second Step: Oxide Stripping Third Step (SC-2): Ionic Cleaning Rinsing and Drying (Optional Process)



Technology Trends

Piranha Etch Cleaning

Megasonic Cleaning

Ozone Cleaning

Case Studies

Eco-Snow Systems Collaborates with Owens Design to Develop 300mm Wafer Cleaning Platform to Remove Impurities

Leading Provider of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Collaborates with Tismo Technology Solutions to Develop HMI System for Plasma Cleaning

