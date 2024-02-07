Global Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) Market and Technology Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Market by Service (Ride-Hailing, Car Sharing, micro-mobility, Bus, Train), Solution, Transportation, Vehicle, OS, Business Model, Payment (Subscription, PAYG), Commute (Daily, Last Mile, Occasional) Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobility as a Service market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 40.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period. Increasing smart city initiatives, growing adoption of on-demand mobility services, and the need to reduce CO2 emissions to drive mobility as a service market.

The global mobility as a service market is led by established players, such as Moovit (Israel), MaaS Global (Finland), Citymapper (UK), FOD Mobility UK Ltd. (UK), and SkedGo (Australia), all of which adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Mobility as a Service market with their company profiles, publisher view of the top five companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Journey planning to hold the largest market share by application

Journey planning involves providing journey planning options to users through a combination of real-time, predictive, and scheduled data obtained from the applications used. It helps provide a list of service offerings and combines several transport modes based on user preferences and transport infrastructure that helps customers to plan their journey per their requirements. This segment is expected to hold ~ 50% of the market share by application as more and more customers use MaaS application to plan their end-to-end journeys trying to find the optimal solution for saving time and reducing travel costs. The Middle East welcomes approximately 90 million international arrivals per year, which equates to 6% of the world's total arrivals. The region has invested huge sums in developing smart city solutions so that tourists can have a smooth travel experience in their country. This region is expected to grow the fastest for the journey planning segment.

Pay as you go payment type is the largest market in the mobility as a service market

Pay-as-you-go can either be pre-paid into an e-wallet or post-paid once travel is complete. This payment approach allows users to pay for transportation services based on their actual usage, offering a more flexible and convenient way to access a variety of transportation options. Pay-as-you-go payment models enable users to pay only for the services they use, which can be more cost-effective than traditional fixed pricing structures. This payment option offers transparency to the users as they can see the exact charges of each trip and mode of transportation. The other payment option, namely subscription, can create barriers for certain demographics, such as infrequent travelers or low-income individuals. Pay-as-you-go options make transportation services more accessible to a wider range of people.

Europe is the second largest market for the mobility as a service market

Europe region is expected to hold 1/3rd of the global MaaS market. This significant share of the market is owing to the presence of established MaaS service providers such as Whim, Citymapper, and Trafi in the region. The UK leads by country in the market due to its regulatory framework that boosts the adoption of MaaS applications. Data regulations and regulations to curb CO2 emissions in this region have allowed MaaS service providers to refine and have a better integration for their services. Public transportation in Europe is starting a EURO 49 pass for commuters who travel frequently using the public transport infrastructure. This pass will allow daily commuters to travel hassle-free to their routine destinations. Such integration of subscription-based low-cost services will likely attract more people to shun vehicle ownership and adopt MaaS applications in the region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Smart City Initiatives Improvements in 4G/5G Infrastructure and Penetration of Smartphones Need to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Restraints Rising Post-Pandemic Demand for Car Rentals/Station-based Mobility Lack of Infrastructure to Scale MaaS Applications

Opportunities Increasing Use of Autonomous Cars and Electric Vehicles Use of Big Data to Refine MaaS Offerings Inclusion of On-Demand Ferry and Freight Services

Challenges Integration of Public and Private Stakeholders Limited Connectivity in Developing Countries Difficulty in Integrating Ticketing and Payment Systems



Technology Analysis

Monthly Subscription Plans

Impact of Multimodal Transportation on MaaS

Impact of Autonomous Vehicles on MaaS

First Mile & Last Mile Solutions

Case Study Analysis

Mobilleo

Conduent

