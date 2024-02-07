Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market to Grow by $42.5 Billion During 2023-2028: Analysis of the Supply Chain, Technologies, Case Studies, Market Dynamics, and Prominent Players

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BOPP, CPP, PVC, PES, PA), Application (Stretch Films, Shrink Films, Bags, Pouches, Wraps), End-use industry (Packaging, Non-packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic films & sheets market is projected to reach USD 182.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from USD 140 billion in 2023. The heightened demand across a multitude of end-use industries stands as a pivotal driving force propelling the plastic films and sheets market forward. These materials have become increasingly sought-after due to their remarkable versatility and a spectrum of advantageous properties.

In the realm of packaging, plastic films and sheets are witnessing substantial demand, primarily for their capacity to ensure the protection, resilience, and visually appealing presentation of consumer goods. The surge in e-commerce activities, along with an escalating emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions, further intensifies this demand. Across diverse industries such as electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods, the versatility and compatibility of plastic films and sheets with various manufacturing processes make them invaluable. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in plastic film and sheet technology, including the development of eco-friendly and recyclable alternatives, are driving market growth as industries increasingly prioritize sustainable solutions.

This report segments the market for plastic films & sheets market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the market for plastic films & sheets market.

The key players in this market include Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Toray Industries, Inc. (Tokyo), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Uflex (India), Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jindal Poly Films Ltd. (India), Dupont Teijin Films (US), and Oben Holding Group (Peru).

LDPE segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2022

LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) plastic films and sheets are pivotal in diverse industries. Renowned for their flexibility, LDPE materials excel in packaging, agriculture, and construction sectors. They safeguard products, enhance crop yields, and bolster building durability. LDPE's chemical resistance and moisture resilience make it a preferred choice for applications like medical packaging and consumer goods.

While cost-effective, LDPE may have limited strength and heat resistance, factors to consider in specific use cases. Its recyclability aligns with sustainability goals, further solidifying its role in modern business applications.

Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for plastic films & sheets in 2022, in terms of value

The Asia-Pacific plastic films and sheets market is experiencing robust growth, driven by expanding industries such as packaging, agriculture, automotive, and construction. Rising consumer demand, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions fuel this expansion. Manufacturers are innovating with eco-friendly materials to meet environmental concerns.

Government regulations and technological advancements also play pivotal roles in shaping the market. With a focus on quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability, the Asia-Pacific region remains a significant player in the global plastic films and sheets market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $140 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $182.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

