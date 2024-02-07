UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its factsheet for the fourth quarter of 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its factsheet, providing information about the Company’s investment portfolio, key events, business strategy, operating segments, and financial indicators as of 31 December 2023.

2023 Q4 KEY EVENTS

AEI: Investment company has issued an additional 14.1 mEUR green bonds with 10% yield that were directed to the development of solar PV projects in Poland.

Solar projects: The PV Energy Projects portfolio with a total capacity of 67.8 MW is nearing completion, with 14 MW already energized and 2 MW constructed, except for the transformer station installation that is delayed until the end of February 2024.

Wind projects: The final wind turbine for Rokiškis Wind Park was successfully energized in December 2023.

SOLAR PV & WIND PROJECTS OVERVIEW

65.5 MW operating solar power projects in Poland:

All projects were operating smoothly, and both revenue and EBITDA exceeded the budgeted YTD values by 9% and 11%, respectively, due to higher irradiation levels.

Solar development project pipeline in Poland:

The construction of a 67.8 MW total capacity PV Energy Projects sp.z o.o portfolio is moving towards completion. By the end of Q4, 14 projects with a total capacity of 14 MW were energized. 12 projects with a total capacity of 53.8 MW are projected to be energized in 2024.

The PL SUN sp.z o.o project portfolio with a total capacity of 114.5 MW is split into two phases: First 66.99 MW, for which construction procedures are continuing in all 7 sites and are scheduled to be completed in Q2 2024. Second 47.51 MW, for which the Balance of System module and inverter supply agreements are under negotiations.



Wind Projects in Lithuania:

The final wind turbine for Rokiškis Wind Park was successfully energized in December 2023.

The Commercial Energy Production License for Anykščiai, Jonava and Rokiškis wind parks are scheduled to be secured in Q2 2024.

The development of a 100 MW wind farm is in progress with building permits expected 2024 Q4 – 2025 Q1.

Final environmental impact assessment for the 102 MW wind farm in Latvia was obtained in Q4 2023. Technical design procedures have been started.

Hybrid projects:

UAB “KNT Holding” has secured a hybridized grid connection for 390 MW wind, 250 MW solar PV, and 50 MW / 200 MWh battery storage capacity.

