United States Psychedelic Mushrooms Market Analysis Report 2024-2028 Featuring ATAI Life Sciences, Blissmushrooms, Compass Pathways, Galaxy Treats, and Psychedelic Mushy

The "Psychedelic Mushrooms Products Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The psychedelic mushrooms products market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 343.73 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.05%

This study identifies the growing interest in micro-dosing psychedelic mushrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the psychedelic mushrooms products market in US growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing acceptance of psychedelic substances, ongoing research into the therapeutic and medical potential of psychedelic mushrooms, and evolving legal landscapes and decriminalization efforts concerning psychedelic substances. Also, increasing product innovations related to psychedelic mushroom products and the rise of therapeutic psychedelic retreats for wellness experiences will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the psychedelic mushrooms products market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading psychedelic mushrooms products market in US vendors that include ATAI Life Sciences N.V, Blissmushrooms, Compass Pathways plc, Galaxy treats, and Psychedelic Mushy.

Also, the psychedelic mushrooms products market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

ATAI Life Sciences N.V

Blissmushrooms

Compass Pathways plcA

Galaxy treats

Psychedelic Mushy

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global psychedelic mushrooms products market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Psilocybe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Gymnopilus - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Panaeolus - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Dried - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Fresh/whole - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Processed - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Type



8 Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Application

8.3 De-addiction - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Market opportunity by Application



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis



