Industrial Silica Sand Market Size Worth US$ 25.99 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global industrial silica sand market is estimated at US$ 16.42 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.



Silica sand, primarily composed of quartz crystals, is a cornerstone material across various sectors due to its unique physical and chemical properties. Ongoing advancements in mining technologies and processing methods are enhancing the efficiency of silica sand extraction. Innovations such as automated sorting and processing are contributing to the high productivity and quality of industrial silica sand.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4840

Increasing demand for silica sand in high-tech applications, such as the production of semiconductors and photovoltaic cells, reflects the material's indispensable role in modern technology. This trend is driving the production of high-purity silica sands.

The construction sector remains a major end user, accounting for high demand for silica sand in applications such as concrete mixing and mortar production. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects globally are boosting market growth. The expansion of unconventional oil and gas exploration, particularly shale formations, is further driving the demand for silica sand as a proppant in hydraulic fracturing.

Silica sand's versatile properties make it a staple in manufacturing processes, including glass production, metal casting, and ceramics manufacturing. The rapid growth of the manufacturing sector globally is contributing to a steady consumption of industrial silica sand.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 25.99 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for industrial silica sand is projected to reach a market value of US$ 25.99 billion by 2034-end.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 3.36 billion for 2024.

Germany is exhibiting healthy demand growth for industrial silica sand in various manufacturing applications, including automotive and glass production.

Sales of industrial silica sand in Japan are projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

“Advancements in nanomaterials and nanocomposites are presenting avenues for innovative uses of industrial silica sand and expanding its application scope,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Unimin Corporation

Pattison Sand

Sibelco

Quarzwerke Group

Fairmount Minerals

Badger Mining Corporation

U.S. Silica

SAMIN

Strobel Quarzsand GmbH

Emerge Energy Services LP

Premier Silica

Hi-Crush Partners

Preferred Sands

Aggregate Industries

Brogardsand





Winning Strategy

Key market players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Vertical integration, from extraction to processing and distribution, is helping companies ensure supply chain stability.

Leading manufacturers of industrial silica sand are investing heavily in research and development initiatives focused on product innovation and process optimization. Production of high-purity silica grades, strategic partnerships, and global market expansion are boosting the market reach and revenue growth of key market players.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4840

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial silica sand market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (sodium silicate, potassium silicate), particle size (<40 mesh, 40 to 100 mesh, >100 mesh), application (metal casting, hydraulic fracturing, construction additives, filter media, glass manufacturing), and end use (building & construction, glass, foundry, chemicals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

High Purity Quartz Sand Market: Sales of high purity quartz sand are forecasted to reach US$ 910 million by 2034-end.

Liquid Sodium Silicate Market: The global liquid sodium silicate market is forecasted to reach US$ 5.78 billion by 2034-end.

Potassium Silicate Market: The global potassium silicate market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 3.7% to reach US$ 4.2 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog