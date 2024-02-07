Medallion Financial Corp. to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), a finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan products and services through fintech strategic partners, announced today that it will report its 2023 fourth quarter and full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held the next morning, February 21, 2024.

How to Participate

Date : Wednesday, February 21, 2024

: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time : 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time U.S. dial-in number : (833) 816-1412

: (833) 816-1412 International dial-in number : (412) 317-0504

: (412) 317-0504 Live webcast: Link to Webcast of 4Q23 and Full-Year Earnings Call



A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s IR website .



Replay Information

The webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website until the next quarter’s results are announced.

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Wednesday, February 28.

U.S. dial-in number : (844) 512-2921

: (844) 512-2921 International dial-in number : (412) 317-6671

: (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1018 5725



INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

To increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts after its earnings conference call. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact investorrelations@medallion.com or (212) 328-2176.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com