Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 3.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR 5.6%: Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Europe superabsorbent polymers market was worth US$ 2.1 billion in 2020. The industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2031 . Superabsorbent polymers in Europe are expected to surpass US$ 3.8 billion by 2031. Sustainable development is likely to affect the industry of superabsorbent polymers.

As businesses and consumers seek more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, there may be an increasing demand for bio based and environmentally friendly superabsorbent polymers. Through research and development, manufacturers may develop superabsorbent polymers with enhanced biodegradability and eco-friendliness.

A focus on advanced formulations that increase soil water retention is expected to lead to the use of superabsorbent polymers in agriculture in the future. With water scarcity becoming more prevalent in various regions worldwide, superabsorbent polymers can contribute significantly to sustainable agriculture, especially in arid and drought-prone regions.

Technological innovations in superabsorbent polymers will likely result from ongoing research and development. Polymers that are more absorbent, perform better, and are more cost-effective could be developed. Optimizing production and reducing environmental impact may also be achieved by developing advanced manufacturing processes.

Medical and healthcare applications could benefit from superabsorbent polymers.

Medical devices incorporating superabsorbent polymers may enhance absorption and fluid management in products used to treat wounds, deliver controlled drugs, and treat other ailments.

In addition to hygiene and agriculture, superabsorbent polymers also have industrial applications. Packaging, construction, oil and gas, and other industries are ideal candidates for creating customized solutions. Adapting superabsorbent polymers to the needs of different industries can open up new markets and revenue streams.

Key Findings of the Market Report

● Superabsorbent polymers market in Europe has lucrative potential with bio-based materials

Based on resin, sodium polyacrylate will drive superabsorbent polymers market demand in Europe

As consumers become more aware of environmental issues and focus on sustainability, the demand for alternative polymers has increased.

In terms of application, baby diapers are going to see a growth for Europe superabsorbent polymers.

Global Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Growth Drivers

High-absorbency polymers are crucial to the creation of hygiene products such as diapers, feminine hygiene products, and adult incontinence products. These products have become increasingly popular with the growing population and changing lifestyles.

Superabsorbent polymers are needed to improve the performance of hygiene items. As disposable hygiene products offer convenience, the market will grow rapidly, especially in regions where urbanization is rapid and the standard of living is rising.

Technology advancements and the introduction of innovative superabsorbent polymers are a result of ongoing research and development in the polymer industry. In order to increase the absorbency of polymers, improve their biodegradability, and improve their eco-friendliness, manufacturers are investing in developing these materials. As well as optimizing production processes and reducing the environmental impact of superabsorbent polymers, efforts are being made to ensure sustainable growth in the market. New and improved products expand the number of applications the market can serve when they are introduced to the market.

Global Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Regional Landscape

Superabsorbent polymers in Europe will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. A strong emphasis is placed on research and innovation in European countries.

Continuing research and development initiatives in the polymer industry have led to technological advancements and new superabsorbent polymer products. As personal hygiene awareness grows and the aging population increases, superabsorbent polymers are in demand in this region.

Polymers and chemicals used in consumer products are often subject to stringent regulations in European countries. A growing emphasis is also being placed on environmental consciousness and sustainability.

Thus, manufacturers may be more inclined to develop eco-friendly and biodegradable superabsorbent polymers to comply with EU regulations and consumer preferences.

In general, European consumers are environmentally conscious, and they may be inclined to choose sustainable and eco-friendly items to reduce their environmental footprint. By shifting their purchasing preferences to greener options, manufacturers are able to influence the dynamics of the market, encouraging them to invest in developing new eco-friendly products.

Global Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Key Players

Europe superabsorbent polymers are dominated by a few players. Key strategies for prominent players include expanding product portfolios and acquiring companies.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

LG Chem Ltd

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd

KAO Corporation

SNF

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Songwon

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Key Developments

In September 2023, LG Chem Ltd. announced it is exploring the possibility of constructing a biorefinery in South Korea as part of its efforts to manufacture sustainable fuels and plastics. As part of the proposed project, the companies are currently evaluating feasibility, a decision will be made in 2024 based on their findings.

Global Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Segmentation

By Resin

Sodium Polyacrylate

Potassium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymers

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymers

Polysaccharides

Others (including Polyvinyl Alcohol and Carboxymethyl Cellulose)

By Application

Hygienic

Baby Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Sanitary Products

Others (including Beauty Mask and Sunscreen)

Non-hygienic

Packaging

Medical & Health Care

Agriculture

Construction

Others (including Industrial)

By Countries

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Russia

CIS

Poland

Hungary

Romania

Rest of Europe

