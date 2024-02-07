Hain Celestial Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands to inspire healthier living, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with the continued progress we are making on key pillars of our Hain Reimagined strategy, generating fuel through working capital management and productivity savings, driving growth through channel expansion and building our organizational capabilities to scale our brands, expand our margins, and transform our business for sustained performance,” said Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This progress contributed to results in the second quarter which demonstrate sequential improvement in top- and bottom-line trends.”

Davidson added, “We are positioned to return to overall growth in the back half of the year, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our North America Snacks launch of Garden Veggie™ Flavor Burst™, supported by a robust omnichannel launch plan, is setting up to be the strongest new product launch in recent company history, gaining outstanding acceptance across national and regional retailers and pre-order availability with online partners. Furthermore, we continue to earn incremental distribution across retail, away-from-home and e-commerce channels in our core growth categories of Snacks, Baby & Kids and Beverages. We are making steady progress, advancing towards the reimagination of our business and creation of a sustainable and profitable growth model.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Fiscal Second Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales were flat year-over year at $454.1 million, an improvement sequentially from the first quarter decrease of 3.3% Organic net sales, defined as net sales adjusted to exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, increased 0.2% compared to the prior year period, an improvement sequentially from the first quarter decrease of 2.9%. The increase in organic net sales is inclusive of approximately 2.2 percentage points of benefit from foreign exchange.

Gross profit margin was 22.5%, a 40-basis point decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit margin was 23.5%, a 60-basis point increase from the prior year period.

Net loss was $13.5 million compared to net income of $11.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $10.9 million compared to adjusted net income of $18.3 million in the prior year period.

Net loss margin was (3.0%), as compared to net income margin of 2.4% in the prior year period. Adjusted net income margin was 2.4%, as compared to 4.0% in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $47.1 million compared to $49.8 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, a 60-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Loss per diluted share was $0.15 compared to earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.12 in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.12 compared to adjusted EPS of $0.20 in the prior year period.





* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $20.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow in the second quarter was $14.8 million compared to negative free cash flow of $4.4 million in the prior year period.

Total debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $809.2 million down from $828.7 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Net debt at the end of the fiscal second quarter was $755.6 million compared to $775.4 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

The company ended the fiscal second quarter with a net secured leverage ratio of 4.2x as calculated under our amended credit agreement as compared to 4.3x at the beginning of the fiscal year.



SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales in the fiscal second quarter were $267.7 million. This represents a 5.2% decrease compared to the prior year period and a sequential improvement from the 9.8% decrease in the fiscal first quarter. Organic net sales decreased by 4.8% from the prior year period, representing a sequential improvement from the 9.3% decrease in the fiscal first quarter. As expected, the decrease was primarily due to lower sales in baby formula as a result of continued industry-wide challenges in organic formula supply, as well as in Snacks as we shifted our promotional strategy and optimized our channel mix for improved trade efficiency and profitability. This decrease was partially offset by growth in Beverages.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $62.0 million, a decrease of 12.9% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $66.4 million, a decrease of 6.7% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 23.2%, a 200-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 24.8%, a 40-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was driven by deleverage on lower sales volume as well as by inflation, partially offset by pricing and productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $31.2 million, a decrease of 18.9% from the prior year period. The decrease was driven primarily by lower volume, inflation and marketing investments, partially offset by productivity. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.7%, a 190-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

International

International net sales in the fiscal second quarter demonstrated continued strength, up 8.5% year-over-year to $186.4 million. This increase reflects 5.8 percentage points of growth from the favorable impact of foreign exchange. The increase was primarily driven by growth in Meal Prep as well as in Beverages.

Segment gross profit in the fiscal second quarter was $40.2 million, a 22.9% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $40.4 million, an increase of 23.3% from the prior year period. Each of gross margin and adjusted gross margin was 21.6%, representing a 250-basis point and 260-basis point increase from the prior year period, respectively. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to pricing partially offset by inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter was $26.0 million, a 35.0% increase from the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by pricing, partially offset by lower volumes and inflation. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.9%, a 270-basis point improvement from the prior year period.

FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE**

Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We are making early progress against Hain Reimagined, especially in the delivery of fuel as planned in this foundational year of the restructure program. We have accelerated some of the initiatives outlined in the Focus Pillar, primarily portfolio and channel mix improvements. This is expected to create near-term revenue headwind as we rationalize lower margin SKUs and sales. As a result, we believe it is prudent to take a more conservative view of the balance of fiscal 2024. In addition, we expect less of a tailwind from foreign exchange than when we initially provided guidance in August. Considering these factors as well as performance year-to-date, we are adjusting our guidance for the full year.”

The company is revising guidance for fiscal 2024 as follows:

Organic net sales growth of approximately 1% or more, compared to previous guidance of 2% to 4% growth. This reflects a reduction in the expected foreign exchange tailwind assumed in our fiscal year 2024 guidance provided in August from approximately 2 points to 1 point, assuming continuation of current rates.

Adjusted EBITDA between $155 million and $160 million, compared to previous guidance of $155 million to $165 million, aligned to the associated revenue assumptions.

Free cashflow of $40 to $45 million, compared to previous guidance of $50 to $55 million, reflecting costs associated with Hain Reimagined.

** The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things: our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; our strategic initiatives (including statements related to Hain Reimagined and our related investments in our business); our business strategy; the impact of foreign exchange on our results; our brand portfolio; product performance; distribution of our products; and current or future macroeconomic trends.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; risks associated with operating internationally; pending and future litigation, including litigation relating to Earth’s Best® baby food products; the reputation of our company and our brands; compliance with our credit agreement; foreign currency exchange risk; the availability of organic ingredients; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; risks associated with conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; changing rules, public disclosure regulations and stakeholder expectations on ESG-related matters; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, organic net sales, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, free cash flow and net debt. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Organic net sales: net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To adjust organic net sales for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

Adjusted gross profit and its related margin: gross profit, before inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net and warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net.

Adjusted operating income and its related margin: operating income (loss) before certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, and long-lived asset impairments.

Adjusted net income and its related margin and diluted net income per common share, as adjusted: net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain litigation expenses, net, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, long-lived asset impairments, unrealized currency losses and the related tax effects of such adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA: net (loss) income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency (gains) losses, certain litigation and related costs, inventory write-downs related to exited categories, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, CEO succession costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, (gains) losses on sales of assets, long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments.

Free cash flow: net cash provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

Net debt: total debt less cash and cash equivalents.



We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. We provide:

Organic net sales to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, and believe organic net sales is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

Adjusted results as important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Free cash flow as one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments.

Net debt as a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 454,100 $ 454,208 $ 879,129 $ 893,559 Cost of sales 351,885 350,351 692,971 695,367 Gross profit 102,215 103,857 186,158 198,192 Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,952 72,357 151,121 147,308 Long-lived asset impairment 20,666 340 21,360 340 Productivity and transformation costs 6,869 986 13,272 1,759 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,509 2,785 3,464 5,573 Operating (loss) income (781 ) 27,389 (3,059 ) 43,212 Interest and other financing expense, net 16,138 10,812 29,382 18,489 Other income, net (42 ) (1,062 ) (307 ) (2,852 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees (16,877 ) 17,639 (32,134 ) 27,575 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,249 ) 6,357 (9,628 ) 8,988 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 907 316 1,405 698 Net (loss) income $ (13,535 ) $ 10,966 $ (23,911 ) $ 17,889 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.20 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.20 Shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: Basic 89,811 89,380 89,661 89,343 Diluted 89,811 89,578 89,661 89,535





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,672 $ 53,364 Accounts receivable, net 192,538 160,948 Inventories 295,276 310,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,954 66,378 Total current assets 599,440 591,031 Property, plant and equipment, net 273,451 296,325 Goodwill 939,561 938,640 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 295,011 298,105 Investments and joint ventures 11,411 12,798 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 91,388 95,894 Other assets 23,372 25,846 Total assets $ 2,233,634 $ 2,258,639 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 169,054 $ 134,780 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,857 88,520 Current portion of long-term debt 7,569 7,567 Total current liabilities 267,480 230,867 Long-term debt, less current portion 801,675 821,181 Deferred income taxes 52,900 72,086 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 86,022 90,014 Other noncurrent liabilities 29,736 26,584 Total liabilities 1,237,813 1,240,732 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,118 1,113 Additional paid-in capital 1,224,667 1,217,549 Retained earnings 628,650 652,561 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (130,025 ) (126,216 ) 1,724,410 1,745,007 Less: Treasury stock (728,589 ) (727,100 ) Total stockholders' equity 995,821 1,017,907 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,233,634 $ 2,258,639





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (13,535 ) $ 10,966 $ (23,911 ) $ 17,889 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 11,197 12,155 23,502 24,125 Deferred income taxes (5,522 ) (486 ) (16,791 ) (1,983 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 907 316 1,405 698 Stock-based compensation, net 3,376 3,435 7,118 7,429 Long-lived asset impairment 20,666 340 21,360 340 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (3,335 ) 62 (3,395 ) Other non-cash items, net 1,521 (1,048 ) 965 (2,505 ) (Decrease) increase in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (29,497 ) 3,053 (30,647 ) (6,536 ) Inventories 22,589 (1,722 ) 15,166 (18,629 ) Other current assets (3,879 ) (2,872 ) 4,882 (331 ) Other assets and liabilities 622 2,830 (2,576 ) 4,178 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 12,210 (21,168 ) 34,150 (23,932 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,655 2,464 34,685 (2,652 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,829 ) (6,840 ) (12,735 ) (14,055 ) Investments and joint ventures, net - 242 - 433 Proceeds from sale of assets 75 7,512 1,332 7,608 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,754 ) 914 (11,403 ) (6,014 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 76,000 105,000 122,000 185,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (80,000 ) (123,000 ) (137,000 ) (191,000 ) Repayments under term loan (1,875 ) (1,875 ) (3,750 ) (3,750 ) Payments of other debt, net (20 ) (87 ) (3,854 ) (159 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (614 ) (754 ) (1,489 ) (983 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,509 ) (20,716 ) (24,093 ) (10,892 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,000 8,981 1,119 (2,517 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,392 (8,357 ) 308 (22,075 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,280 51,794 53,364 65,512 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 53,672 $ 43,437 $ 53,672 $ 43,437





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY24 $ 267,671 $ 186,429 $ - $ 454,100 Net sales - Q2 FY23 $ 282,361 $ 171,847 $ - $ 454,208 % change - FY24 net sales vs. FY23 net sales (5.2)% 8.5% (0.0)% Gross Profit Q2 FY24 Gross profit $ 61,982 $ 40,233 $ - $ 102,215 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 4,431 125 - 4,556 Adjusted gross profit $ 66,413 $ 40,358 $ - $ 106,771 % change - FY24 gross profit vs. FY23 gross profit (12.9)% 22.9% (1.6)% % change - FY24 adjusted gross profit vs. FY23 adjusted gross profit (6.7)% 23.3% 2.8% Gross margin 23.2% 21.6% 22.5% Adjusted gross margin 24.8% 21.6% 23.5% Q2 FY23 Gross profit $ 71,127 $ 32,730 $ - $ 103,857 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 22 (6 ) - 16 Adjusted gross profit $ 71,149 $ 32,724 $ - $ 103,873 Gross margin 25.2% 19.0% 22.9% Adjusted gross margin 25.2% 19.0% 22.9% Adjusted EBITDA Q2 FY24 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,218 $ 25,969 $ (10,061 ) $ 47,126 % change - FY24 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY23 adjusted EBITDA (18.9)% 35.0% (26.8)% (5.4)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.7% 13.9% 10.4% Q2 FY23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,510 $ 19,242 $ (7,935 ) $ 49,817 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.6% 11.2% 11.0% (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q2 FY24 YTD $ 527,725 $ 351,404 $ - $ 879,129 Net sales - Q2 FY23 YTD $ 570,757 $ 322,802 $ - $ 893,559 % change - FY24 net sales vs. FY23 net sales (7.5)% 8.9% (1.6)% Gross Profit Q2 FY24 YTD Gross profit $ 112,878 $ 73,280 $ - $ 186,158 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 7,751 125 - 7,876 Adjusted gross profit $ 120,629 $ 73,405 $ - $ 194,034 % change - FY24 gross profit vs. FY23 gross profit (17.4)% 19.1% (6.1)% % change - FY24 adjusted gross profit vs. FY23 adjusted gross profit (11.8)% 19.3% (2.1)% Gross margin 21.4% 20.9% 21.2% Adjusted gross margin 22.9% 20.9% 22.1% Q2 FY23 YTD Gross profit $ 136,662 $ 61,530 $ - $ 198,192 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 52 - - 52 Adjusted gross profit $ 136,714 $ 61,530 $ - $ 198,244 Gross margin 23.9% 19.1% 22.2% Adjusted gross margin 24.0% 19.1% 22.2% Adjusted EBITDA Q2 FY24 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,945 $ 43,407 $ (22,136 ) $ 71,216 % change - FY24 adjusted EBITDA vs. FY23 adjusted EBITDA (27.9)% 27.0% (25.5)% (17.0)% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.5% 12.4% 8.1% Q2 FY23 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,291 $ 34,189 $ (17,634 ) $ 85,846 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1% 10.6% 9.6% (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit, GAAP 102,215 $ 103,857 $ 186,158 $ 198,192 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 2,302 16 5,622 52 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories 1,443 - 1,443 - Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 811 - 811 - Gross profit, as adjusted 106,771 $ 103,873 $ 194,034 $ 198,244 Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating (loss) income, GAAP $ (781 ) $ 27,389 $ (3,059 ) $ 43,212 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 2,302 16 5,622 52 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories 1,443 - 1,443 - Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 811 - 811 - Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Long-lived asset impairment 20,666 340 21,360 340 Productivity and transformation costs 6,869 986 13,272 1,759 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,091 2,482 3,615 4,945 Transaction and integration costs, net 109 402 227 1,769 CEO succession - 5,113 - 5,113 Plant closure related costs, net - 37 (53 ) (1 ) Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - (1,413 ) - (1,413 ) Operating income, as adjusted $ 33,510 $ 35,352 $ 43,238 $ 55,776 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income, GAAP $ (13,535 ) $ 10,966 $ (23,911 ) $ 17,889 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Plant closure related costs, net 2,302 16 5,622 52 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories 1,443 - 1,443 - Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 811 - 811 - Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): Long-lived asset impairment 20,666 340 21,360 340 Productivity and transformation costs 6,869 986 13,272 1,759 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,091 2,482 3,615 4,945 Transaction and integration costs, net 109 402 227 1,769 CEO succession - 5,113 - 5,113 Plant closure related costs, net - 37 (53 ) (1 ) Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net - (1,413 ) - (1,413 ) Adjustments to Interest and other expense, net(c): Unrealized currency losses 950 2,160 154 449 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (3,355 ) 62 (3,395 ) Adjustments to (Benefit) provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (10,807 ) 526 (15,233 ) (20 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 10,899 $ 18,260 $ 7,369 $ 27,487 Net (loss) income margin (3.0)% 2.4% (2.7)% 2.0% Adjusted net income margin 2.4% 4.0% 0.8% 3.1% Diluted shares used in the calculation of net (loss) income per common share: 89,811 89,578 89,661 89,535 Diluted net (loss) income per common share, GAAP $ (0.15 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.20 Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.12 $ 0.20 $ 0.08 $ 0.31 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation. (c) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses, (gain) loss on sale of assets and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Organic Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY24 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 267,671 $ 186,429 $ 454,100 Divestitures and discontinued brands - - - Organic net sales $ 267,671 $ 186,429 $ 454,100 Q2 FY23 Net sales $ 282,361 $ 171,847 $ 454,208 Divestitures and discontinued brands (1,148 ) - (1,148 ) Organic net sales $ 281,213 $ 171,847 $ 453,060 Net sales (decline) growth (5.2)% 8.5% (0.0)% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 0.4% 0.0% 0.2% Organic net sales (decline) growth (4.8)% 8.5% 0.2% Q2 FY24 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 527,725 $ 351,404 $ 879,129 Divestitures and discontinued brands 8 - 8 Organic net sales $ 527,733 $ 351,404 $ 879,137 Q2 FY23 YTD Net sales $ 570,757 $ 322,802 $ 893,559 Divestitures and discontinued brands (2,910 ) - (2,910 ) Organic net sales $ 567,847 $ 322,802 $ 890,649 Net sales (decline) growth (7.5)% 8.9% (1.6)% Impact of divestitures and discontinued brands 0.4% 0.0% 0.3% Organic net sales (decline) growth (7.1)% 8.9% (1.3)%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (13,535 ) $ 10,966 $ (23,911 ) $ 17,889 Depreciation and amortization 11,197 12,155 23,502 24,125 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 907 316 1,405 698 Interest expense, net 15,333 10,379 27,956 17,658 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,249 ) 6,357 (9,628 ) 8,988 Stock-based compensation, net 3,376 3,435 7,118 7,429 Unrealized currency (gains) losses (194 ) 2,160 (159 ) 449 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 2,091 2,482 3,615 4,945 Restructuring activities Productivity and transformation costs 6,869 986 13,272 1,759 Plant closure related costs, net 2,302 53 4,143 51 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 811 (1,972 ) 811 (1,972 ) CEO succession - 5,113 - 5,113 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 109 402 227 1,769 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - (3,355 ) 62 (3,395 ) Impairment charges Long-lived asset impairment 20,666 340 21,360 340 Inventory write-downs related to exited categories 1,443 - 1,443 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,126 $ 49,817 $ 71,216 $ 85,846 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Free Cash Flow (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 20,655 $ 2,464 $ 34,685 $ (2,652 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (5,829 ) (6,840 ) (12,735 ) (14,055 ) Free cash flow $ 14,826 $ (4,376 ) $ 21,950 $ (16,707 )





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Debt (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 Debt Long-term debt, less current portion $ 801,675 $ 821,181 Current portion of long-term debt 7,569 7,567 Total debt $ 809,244 $ 828,748 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 53,672 53,364 Net debt $ 755,572 $ 775,384



