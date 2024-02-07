CPAP Cleaner Market To Reach USD 1,314.5 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CPAP Cleaner Market size was valued at USD 618.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to be valued at USD 1,314.5 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterized by the repeated cessation and resumption of breathing during sleep, which can have severe consequences for one's health and well-being. This condition is not limited to any particular age group and affects individuals of all ages, although it is more prevalent among the elderly. It is one of the most common sleep disorders worldwide, significantly impacting the quality of life of those who suffer from it.

The CPAP industry is continuously growing and innovating, driving market growth. Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices have come a long way since their inception. Modern CPAP equipment has improved significantly in size, weight, noise, and many other aspects. More and more home medical equipment providers are adopting connected technology that brings them closer to improving long-term CPAP adherence. This technology includes remote monitoring, therapy adjustments, and motivational support.

As more people are diagnosed with sleep apnea, the demand for improved CPAP devices is expected to increase. Companies are investing heavily in the untapped market for future market growth. However, with product innovation comes increased responsibility for CPAP cleaner manufacturers, who must develop compatible devices. The availability of compatible devices is expected to improve market penetration.

Segmentation Overview:

The global CPAP cleaner market has been segmented into type, application, and region. The desktop CPAP cleaner dominated the market in 2022 with a 75.8% revenue share. It requires an external power source and is ideal for stationary cleaning. The household segment accounted for 40.1% of the market and is driven by the development of portable devices. Patient-centric and connected care technologies support adherence over time. Innovative CPAP cleaners are being introduced to ease the hassle of cleaning devices at home.

CPAP Cleaner Market Report Highlights:

The global CPAP cleaner market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.1% by 2032.

North America dominates the CPAP cleaner market and holds the largest market share in 2022. The region's high incidence of obstructive sleep apnea is the primary reason. VirtuOX estimates that around 42 million American adults suffer from some form of sleep apnea. While CPAP machines are crucial for treating sleep apnea, cleaning them frequently to prevent germ buildup is equally essential. CPAP cleaners are highly effective in cleaning devices without water, avoiding moisture retention.

Some prominent players in the CPAP cleaner market report include SoClean Inc., Adventure Innovations LLC (Sani Bot), 3B Medical, Solid Inc., VirtuOx, Inc., Denshine, and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Sunset's VP of Business Development, PJ Ruflin, has emphasized Sunset's dedication to providing DMEs with new opportunities that can advance their business and further support their customers through their partnership with Maxtec.

- VirtuOx Inc, a medical technology services company specializing in home testing solutions, has partnered with Watermark Medical, a company known for servicing the sleep-disordered breathing market. VirtuOx will now use the Watermark ARES device in its portfolio of HoST solutions.

CPAP Cleaner Market Segmentation:

By Type: Portable, and Desktop

By Application: Hospital, Household, Clinics, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

