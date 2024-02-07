Genflow Biosciences Releases 2023 Year-End Review and Highlights Key Priorities for 2024

LONDON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genflow Biosciences Plc (Genflow or the "Company”) (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research developing therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process is pleased to provide a year-end review and summary of its progress during 2023 and defined strategic priorities for 2024.



The Company achieved many significant accomplishments throughout the year across all aspects of its business. The year-end review can be accessed here.

Key 2023 Highlights:

Genflow expanded its intellectual property portfolio with a provisional patent application for editing the SIRT6 gene, linked to longevity and age-related diseases.

Began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US under the ticker GENFF, aligned to its US-focused strategy.

Genflow received positive feedback from the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products in Belgium on the design of Phase I/II clinical trials for its lead drug candidate, GF-1002, in NASH patients.

Genflow made several key appointments, including Capital Plus Partners Ltd as Joint Broker; Harbor Access for investor relations support; and Prof. Dr. Sven Francque, an expert in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and Prof. Dr. Mary E. Rinella, a fatty liver disease specialist to its Scientific Advisory Board.



Strategic Priorities in 2024:

Genflow awarded 2.89 million Euros in two new grants that will broaden its research pipeline and expand the size of its therapeutic markets over the next three years. (Refer to press release here.)

Genflow to undertake key Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling development activities that will help define the pharmacological and toxicological properties of its lead drug candidate, GF-1002, and its potential benefits for NASH patients.

Initial site selection and QMS framework for clinical readiness, expected by the end of 2025 for the NASH program.



Commence preliminary discussions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Mechanism of Action (MoA) data for Orphan Drug Application (ODA) for its second compound GF-3001, targeting Werner Syndrome.

Select Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for advancing the GMP manufacturing of the NASH clinical lot of lead drug candidate, GF-1002.

Develop and implement project management, budgeting and governance for collaborative partners, in line with clinical and pre-clinal activities that will enable Investigational IND applications.



Moving key patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) to the national phase, while further expanding its development pipeline with new products and new indications.



Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow commented: “The milestones we reached in 2023 were numerous, and I commend our team for their exceptional commitment to execution and delivery. While 2023 was a pivotal year, we’re poised for an even stronger 2024, as we shift focus to scaling growth of our lead drug candidate, GF-1002, and its potential benefits for NASH patients. With the support of our partners and the backing of new grants, we are poised to make meaningful advancements in the field of longevity."

About Genflow Biosciences

Established in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Ltd is a UK-based biotechnology company, with R&D facilities in Belgium, developing and researching potential novel therapeutics that halt or slow the ageing process enabling society to live longer, healthier lives. Genflow Biosciences lead compound is GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow Biosciences expects to commence a clinical trial in 2024 to study the potential benefit of GF-1002 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for which there are few or no-approved therapies. By treating ageing as a risk factor to disease, Genflow Biosciences aims to reduce the financial, emotional, and social costs of an ageing population. For more information: www.genflowbio.com

