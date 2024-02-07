Global Spend Analytics Market Forecast 2024-2030: Wide Applications in Supply Chain and Logistics Sectors

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spend Analytics Market by Component (Services, Software), Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, Prescriptive), Application, Business Function, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Industry Vertical - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spend Analytics Market has recently been scrutinized in a new research report that furnishes a granular analysis of the market's components, analytics types, applications, and industry verticals through to 2030. Experts estimate a significant uptrend in the market size, from USD 3.82 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 7.59 billion by 2030, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.26%.

The study elucidates the importance of the FPNV Positioning Matrix in vendor evaluation, considering pivotal metrics such as Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. The matrix helps organizations decide which vendor fits their needs, classifying each into categories: Forefront, Pathfinder, Niche, or Vital.

In a detailed Market Share Analysis, the report offers insights into the dynamics and competitive landscape of the Spend Analytics Market, providing an in-depth examination of vendor performance and market trends.

Furthermore, Key Company Profiles within the Spend Analytics Market are meticulously detailed, emphasizing the strategic developments and profiles of market leaders, including advances by renowned enterprises such as Capgemini SE, Corcentric, Inc., and Coupa Software Inc., among others.

The report's extensive Market Segmentation & Coverage section offers a systematic approach to market forecasts and trends analysis. It bifurcates the market into various segments, including:

  • Components - with a focus on services and software divisions.
  • Analytics Type - covering Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive analytics.
  • Applications - such as Financial Management and Risk Management.
  • Business Functions - encompassing Finance, IT, Marketing, and Procurement.
  • Organization Size - including insights on Large Enterprises and SMEs.
  • Industry Verticals - featuring diverse sectors from Healthcare to Telecommunications.

The report also presents a robust regional analysis covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, culminating in a comprehensive global perspective.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Adoption of spend analytics in businesses to improve utilization and consumption
  • Wide applications in supply chain and logistics sectors
  • Increasing digitalization across retail industry

Restraints

  • Growing data breaches cases

Opportunities

  • Use of AI, ML, and natural language processing to mine massive data
  • Government environmental, social and governance initiatives in analytics

Challenges

  • Increasingly stringent regulatory rules

For stakeholders interested in market penetration strategies, market development avenues, competitive assessments, and product innovation, this study delivers pivotal information. With an emphasis on both established players and emerging markets, the analysis includes varied geographical regions showcasing significant growth potential.

Investors and market participants are poised to benefit from the strategic insights into technology trends, regulatory frameworks, market shares, and strategic moves imperative for a successful engagement in the Spend Analytics Market.

Amidst a rapidly evolving spend analysis landscape, this report shares a light on the pathways that businesses can navigate to maintain a competitive stance and optimize their market positions as the industry propels forward.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages193
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$4.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$7.59 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Spend Analytics Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Component

  • Services
    • Managed services
    • Professional services
      • Consulting services
      • Support and maintenance
  • Software

Analytics Type

  • Descriptive
  • Predictive
  • Prescriptive

Application

  • Demand & Supply Forecasting
  • Financial Management
  • Governance & Compliance Management
  • Product & Process Management
  • Risk Management
  • Supplier Sourcing & Performance Management

Business Function

  • Finance
  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Marketing
  • Procurement

Deployment Model

  • On-Cloud
  • On-premises

Organization Size

  • Large enterprises
  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Industry Vertical

  • Energy and utilities
  • Government and defense
  • Healthcare and life sciences
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail and eCommerce
  • Telecommunications and IT

Companies Profiled

  • Capgemini
  • Corcentric
  • Coupa Software Inc.
  • DXC Technology Company
  • Efficio Limited
  • Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Fairmarkit, Inc.
  • Genpact
  • GEP
  • Infosys Limited
  • IBM
  • Ivalua Inc.
  • JAGGAER
  • Microsoft
  • Onventis
  • Oracle Corporation
  • PRM360
  • Proactis Holdings
  • Rosslyn Data Technologies
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute
  • Sievo
  • SIMFONI
  • Zycus Inc.


