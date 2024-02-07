Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will present at the following conferences in February 2024:



Oppenheimer’s 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Virtual

10th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)

Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:10 a.m. ET

Brooklyn, NY

A webcast of Sensei’s presentation at Oppenheimer will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event. Registration for the webcast is available here.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

