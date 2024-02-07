MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The highlights, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations.

Highlights:

  • Net sales for the second quarter was $99.5 million, down 37.5% from the prior-year period
  • Net income from continuing operations was $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted share
  • Diluted Adjusted Net Income per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.37, down 69.2% from the prior-year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $9.8 million, down 67.2% from the prior-year period
  • Share repurchases of $4.4 million during the quarter
  • Ended the quarter with cash and investments of $108.8 million

Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our business performed well during the second quarter by exceeding previously issued guidance, despite continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and a highly competitive retail environment. Near-term, we remain focused on rebalancing dealer inventories with anticipated retail demand. As we anticipate moving beyond inventory rebalancing, we are prudently investing in targeted initiatives that will take advantage of the industry’s positive, underlying secular trends and accelerate our growth. Soon we will be launching a new pontoon brand built in our Crest facility. This new brand is an example of why we are confident in our ability to deliver long-term growth for our shareholders.”

Brightbill continued, “We continue to exercise a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Year-to-date, we have generated $19.2 million of cash flow from operations and our strong balance sheet provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue our strategic growth initiatives while also returning excess cash to shareholders. During the quarter, we spent approximately $4.4 million to repurchase more than 214,000 shares of our common stock. Since initiating our share repurchase program in June 2021, we have repurchased $58.6 million of our common stock and reduced our shares outstanding by more than twelve percent.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $99.5 million, down $59.7 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in net sales is due to lower unit volume and an increase in dealer incentives, partially offset by higher prices and favorable mix and options. Dealer incentives include higher floor plan financing costs as a result of increased dealer inventories and interest rates, and other incentives as the retail environment remains competitive.

Gross margin percentage declined 520 basis points during the second quarter of fiscal 2024, when compared to the same prior-year period. Lower margins were the result of lower cost absorption due to planned decreased sales volume, higher dealer incentives, and higher costs related to material, labor and overhead inflation, partially offset by higher prices.

Operating expenses were relatively consistent for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to the prior-year period. In pursuit of growth initiatives, we continue to invest in product development and marketing.

Net income from continuing operations was $5.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $20.0 million in the prior-year period. Diluted net income from continuing operations per share was $0.35, compared to $1.12 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Adjusted Net Income decreased to $6.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $21.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $29.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.8 percent for the second quarter, down from 18.7 percent for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Brightbill, “Views regarding the economic outlook remain mixed and uncertain, which is limiting retail demand visibility. The retail environment has become increasingly competitive as industry participants react to lower demand and higher inventory levels. The resulting increase in promotional activity will likely pressure margins across the industry. We continue to monitor retail results, assess the overall business and economic environment, and accordingly adjust our production and shipment plan. We expect to have a clearer picture of retail demand as we progress through the third and fourth quarters.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

  • Looking forward, we are narrowing our guidance range for the full year. Consolidated net sales is now expected to be between $400 million and $412 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $42 million and $47 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.53 and $1.78. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $20 million for the full year.
  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, consolidated net sales is expected to be approximately $92 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $0.23.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoons.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model; and our intention to drive value and accelerate growth.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the potential effects of supply chain disruptions and production inefficiencies, general economic conditions, demand for our products, inflation, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our reliance on our network of independent dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, and geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2023, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended December 31, 2023
 
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  December 31,  January 1,  December 31,  January 1, 
  2023  2023  2023  2023 
          
Net sales $99,481  $159,188  $203,698  $328,704 
Cost of sales  80,752   120,961   163,133   244,504 
Gross profit  18,729   38,227   40,565   84,200 
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing  3,150   3,042   6,614   6,821 
General and administrative  8,111   8,235   17,468   17,718 
Amortization of other intangible assets  450   489   912   978 
Total operating expenses  11,711   11,766   24,994   25,517 
Operating income  7,018   26,461   15,571   58,683 
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense  (854)  (666)  (1,732)  (1,228)
Interest income  1,415   621   2,766   772 
Income before income tax expense  7,579   26,416   16,605   58,227 
Income tax expense  1,652   6,433   3,602   13,609 
Net income from continuing operations  5,927   19,983   13,003   44,618 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax  (41)  (300)  (922)  (20,867)
Net income $5,886  $19,683  $12,081  $23,751 
             
Net income (loss) per share            
Basic            
Continuing operations $0.35  $1.13  $0.76  $2.51 
Discontinued operations     (0.02)  (0.05)  (1.18)
Net income $0.35  $1.11  $0.71  $1.33 
             
Diluted            
Continuing operations $0.35  $1.12  $0.76  $2.49 
Discontinued operations  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.06)  (1.16)
Net income $0.34  $1.11  $0.70  $1.33 
             
Weighted average shares used for computation of:            
Basic earnings per share  17,010,116   17,669,645   17,083,204   17,807,853 
Diluted earnings per share  17,091,633   17,774,329   17,158,124   17,903,027 


MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
  December 31,  June 30, 
  2023  2023 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $36,246  $19,817 
Held-to-maturity securities  72,538   91,560 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $38 and $122, respectively  8,786   15,741 
Inventories, net  43,056   58,298 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  9,684   10,083 
Total current assets  170,310   195,499 
Property, plant and equipment, net  77,746   77,921 
Goodwill  28,493   28,493 
Other intangible assets, net  34,550   35,462 
Deferred income taxes  12,769   12,428 
Deferred debt issuance costs, net  341   304 
Other long-term assets  7,577   3,869 
Total assets $331,786  $353,976 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $10,205  $20,391 
Income tax payable  438   5,272 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  65,590   72,496 
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  4,368   4,381 
Total current liabilities  80,601   102,540 
Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs  47,075   49,295 
Unrecognized tax positions  7,936   7,350 
Operating lease liabilities  2,843   2,702 
Total liabilities  138,455   161,887 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
EQUITY:      
Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 17,033,805 shares at December 31, 2023 and 17,312,850 shares at June 30, 2023  170   173 
Additional paid-in capital  65,060   75,976 
Retained earnings  127,901   115,820 
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity  193,131   191,969 
Noncontrolling interest  200   120 
Total equity  193,331   192,089 
Total liabilities and equity $331,786  $353,976 


Supplemental Operating Data
 
The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31,  January 1,      December 31,  January 1,     
  2023  2023  Change 2023  2023  Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Unit sales volume:                    
MasterCraft  491   776  (36.7)%  985   1,557  (36.7)%
Crest  365   776  (53.0)%  727   1,622  (55.2)%
Aviara  28   34  (17.6)%  53   66  (19.7)%
Consolidated  884   1,586  (44.3)%  1,765   3,245  (45.6)%
Net sales:                    
MasterCraft $72,699  $108,665  (33.1)% $148,535  $221,685  (33.0)%
Crest  17,051   36,665  (53.5)%  35,520   80,226  (55.7)%
Aviara  9,731   13,858  (29.8)%  19,643   26,793  (26.7)%
Consolidated $99,481  $159,188  (37.5)% $203,698  $328,704  (38.0)%
Net sales per unit:                    
MasterCraft $148  $140  5.7 % $151  $142  6.3 %
Crest  47   47   %  49   49   %
Aviara  348   408  (14.7)%  371   406  (8.6)%
Consolidated  113   100  13.0 %  115   101  13.9 %
Gross margin  18.8%  24.0% (520) bps    19.9%  25.6% (570) bps  
                         

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We define EBITDA as net income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustment includes share-based compensation. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as net income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization and share-based compensation.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the Non-GAAP Measures, are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does U.S. GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and
  • The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, due to the effects of discontinued operations, as discussed above, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are presented on a continuing operations basis, for all periods presented.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a U.S. GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the U.S. GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and net income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  December 31,  % of Net January 1,  % of Net December 31,  % of Net January 1,  % of Net
  2023  sales 2023  sales 2023  sales 2023  sales
Net income from continuing operations $5,927  6.0% $19,983  12.6% $13,003  6.4% $44,618  13.6%
Income tax expense  1,652     6,433     3,602     13,609   
Interest expense  854     666     1,732     1,228   
Interest income  (1,415)    (621)    (2,766)    (772)  
Depreciation and amortization  2,758     2,610     5,484     5,211   
EBITDA  9,776  9.8%  29,071  18.3%  21,055  10.3%  63,894  19.4%
Share-based compensation  9     745     948     1,865   
Adjusted EBITDA $9,785  9.8% $29,816  18.7% $22,003  10.8% $65,759  20.0%

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 December 31,  January 1,  December 31,  January 1, 
 2023  2023  2023  2023 
Net income from continuing operations$5,927  $19,983  $13,003  $44,618 
Income tax expense 1,652   6,433   3,602   13,609 
Amortization of acquisition intangibles 450   462   912   924 
Share-based compensation 9   745   948   1,865 
Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 8,038   27,623   18,465   61,016 
Adjusted income tax expense(a) 1,768   6,353   4,062   14,034 
Adjusted Net Income$6,270  $21,270  $14,403  $46,982 
            
Adjusted net income per common share           
Basic$0.37  $1.20  $0.84  $2.64 
Diluted$0.37  $1.20  $0.84  $2.62 
Weighted average shares used for the computation of(b):           
Basic Adjusted net income per share 17,010,116   17,669,645   17,083,204   17,807,853 
Diluted Adjusted net income per share 17,091,633   17,774,329   17,158,124   17,903,027 

(a)    For fiscal 2024 and 2023, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 22.0% and 23.0%, respectively, for each period presented.

(b)    Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

The following table presents the reconciliation of net income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 December 31,  January 1,  December 31,  January 1, 
 2023  2023  2023  2023 
Net income from continuing operations per diluted share$0.35  $1.12  $0.76  $2.49 
Impact of adjustments:           
Income tax expense 0.09   0.36   0.21   0.76 
Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03   0.03   0.05   0.05 
Share-based compensation    0.04   0.06   0.10 
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 0.47   1.55   1.08   3.40 
Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(a) (0.10)  (0.35)  (0.24)  (0.78)
Adjusted Net Income per diluted share$0.37  $1.20  $0.84  $2.62 

(a)    For fiscal 2024 and 2023, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 22.0% and 23.0%, respectively, for each period presented.

