Artios Pharma Strengthens Financial Leadership with Appointment of Christine Silverstein as Chief Financial Officer

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), clinical-stage biotech company led by pioneers of DNA damage response (“DDR”) drug development, announces the appointment of Christine Silverstein as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Christine joins Artios with more than 15 years of diversified finance, corporate strategy, and business development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Niall Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Artios, said: “Christine is a seasoned CFO with robust capital markets expertise and a deep understanding of the industry landscape. We are pleased to welcome her to the Artios executive team where she will play a key leadership role in the U.S. and further strengthen our global presence. Importantly, her track record of raising capital, preparing companies for IPO, and experience with partnerships and M&A will position us for success as we continue to advance our leading DDR pipeline.”

Before joining Artios, Christine most recently held executive leadership roles at Excision Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Emendo Biotherapeutics, where she successfully led financial strategy and corporate partnering, improved operational efficiency, and facilitated substantial growth. She will join the Company’s U.S. subsidiary in the New York office.

Christine Silverstein, Chief Financial Officer of Artios, added: “As recognized innovators in DDR drug discovery, Artios’ advanced pipeline targeting the DNA damage response offers cutting-edge approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers. I am excited to join Artios at this pivotal time, with clinical data expected for lead programs including ATR inhibitor ART0380 and novel Pol theta inhibitor ART6043 over the next 12 months. I look forward to partnering with the Artios team as we approach this next stage of growth and work to advance potentially life-extending therapies for the treatment of a broad range of solid tumors.”

Christine Silverstein has over 15 years of financial leadership experience spanning strategic and operational roles across both private and public biopharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Artios, she most recently served as CFO of Excision Biotherapeutics, Inc., where she established numerous corporate functions and led financial planning, strategy, and initial public offering (IPO) readiness activities. Formerly as CFO of Emendo Biotherapeutics (acquired in December 2020 by AnGes, Inc.), Silverstein established the Company’s U.S. operations and capital market footprint for IPO preparedness as well as completed the M&A transaction. During her time at Abeona Therapeutics, Silverstein operated in multiple senior executive roles including CFO and Principal Financial Officer. Earlier in her career, she drove internal capital markets strategy at Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., and held senior executive roles within biotechnology venture fund SCO Capital Partners. Silverstein began her career in the financial services industry where she was instrumental in advising clients on transaction considerations and formulating effective U.S. public listing and financing strategies. Silverstein currently serves on the board of directors at Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Silverstein holds a B.S. from the Peter Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University and has earned various accreditations from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Harvard University.

About Artios

Artios is on a mission to kill cancer by exploiting DNA damage response (DDR) and repair pathways that are leveraged by cancer cells to promote their survival. Our specialized DcoDeR platform integrates Artios’ leadership capabilities, expertise and experience in DNA damage biology and drug discovery to systematically discover and develop medicines targeting the totality of the DDR. We have built an extensive DDR focused pipeline designed to address areas of high unmet needs across solid tumour indications including our ATR inhibitor, ART0380, and our Polθ inhibitors, ART4215 and ART6043, as monotherapies and with combination treatments. Together with our strategic partnerships with Merck KGaA and Novartis, and research collaborations with premiere institutions like Cancer Research UK, The Institute of Cancer Research, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, and the Crick Institute we are pioneering validated approaches to DDR drug discovery. Visit our website at https://www.artios.com/ for more information about the company and our pipeline.

