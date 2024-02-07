Inspired Announces Partnership with Kambi to Provide Virtual Sports Offering to the Kambi Sportsbook

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, and Kambi Group plc (“Kambi”) (FN Stockholm: KAMBI), the world's trusted sports betting partner, announced today that they have signed an agreement to integrate Inspired Virtual Sports products into the Kambi sportsbook platform. This integration will allow Kambi’s partners to leverage Inspired’s Virtual Sports line-up. Kambi undertook a rigorous competitive procurement process before ultimately selecting Inspired as its exclusive Virtuals Sports provider.



“We are thrilled to integrate Kambi’s first-class sports betting technology with our best-in-class Virtual Sports games,” said Brooks Pierce, Inspired President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident this partnership will enhance Kambi’s leading sportsbook services, allowing them to provide a dynamic new revenue stream for operators that is easily integrated into the Kambi network.”

“Kambi Group is excited to join forces with Inspired to bring their award-winning Virtual Sports products to the Kambi sportsbook platform,” said Jamie Mckittrick, SVP of Commercial Operations at Kambi. “This partnership illustrates the openness of the Kambi platform and elevates our cutting-edge sportsbook offering with the very best Virtual Sports technology.”

Inspired's multi award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. Inspired has the largest and most diverse content portfolio currently available, including the most popular sport for every market. Over the last five years, Inspired's Virtual Sports have seen big growth in North America with the introduction of basketball, football, the first-ever women's soccer game, and baseball.

To find out more about Inspired’s Virtuals, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About Kambi Group plc

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 40-plus customers include ATG, Bally’s Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States. Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

