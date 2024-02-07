Gorilla Technology Expands Middle East and Northern Africa Operations as Part of Global Expansion Strategy

-- Opens New Egyptian Office in Cairo --

-- Expanding Regional Presence Through Value-Added Services --

-- Strategic Initiatives to Propel Success --

LONDON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced new developments in the Middle East and Northern Africa ("MENA") region that support Gorilla’s global expansion strategy.

Gorilla has inaugurated its new office in Cairo, establishing both a hub for its Value-Added Services Business and a Regional Headquarters. In a strategic move to bolster its presence and support expansion within the region, Gorilla is committing an investment of up to $100 million into the regional distribution company. This significant financial infusion underscores Gorilla's dedication to digitally transforming Egypt and enhancing its footprint across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Furthermore, Gorilla is broadening its distribution network and enhancing its offerings in cybersecurity solutions and data center operations to accommodate the region's rapid growth. Additionally, Gorilla is diversifying its solution portfolio to encompass a comprehensive range of services, including Smart City technologies, Networking, Video Surveillance, Cybersecurity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. These offerings are tailored to meet the specific needs of various sectors, including Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Education, thereby supporting the overarching goal of digital transformation across these critical industries.

"In 2024, we are poised to firmly position ourselves as a catalyst for innovative transformation in MENA," said Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman of Gorilla Technology Group. "With our new office launch in Egypt, our ambition extends beyond mere urban digitalization; we envision transforming the entire nation into a resilient, economically prosperous entity, enhancing the quality of life for all its citizens. Our commitment to Egypt's future and its visionary journey is unwavering, and the establishment of this new office, coupled with our active participation in regional events, solidifies our dedication and strengthens our resolve."

Gorilla will have a meaningful presence at the Egyptian Chapter of the Cybersecurity Series and Digital First Qatar in February. Gorilla's CEO, Jay Chandan, and new Director of Sales for Egypt and MENA, Mohamed Morsi, VP of Innovation & Growth EMEA, Will Addison, and Tofiq Quershi, Managing Director of Gorilla Distribution Partners, will attend. The team will participate in various speeches, including a keynote speech, and join a panel discussion on achieving Qatar's Vision 2030. They will also partake in networking opportunities to further cement Gorilla's position as a leading Smart City solutions provider in the MENA region and beyond.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering innovative solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

