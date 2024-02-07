Reflect Scientific Inc. Addresses Rescheduled Freezer Shipment for a $40B BioPharma Company

OREM, Utah, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leader in the development of ultra-low temperature storage solutions, today provided an update on the previously announced landmark order from a premier BioPharma company, valued at over $500,000. This notable agreement, the most significant single order in the Company's history, involves supplying our cutting-edge storage freezers to a BioPharma entity with a market capitalization of $40 billion.



Due to a short delay in the completion of a new facility for the customer, the delivery of the freezer shipment, initially scheduled for the end of the fourth quarter in 2023, has been rescheduled to the early second quarter of 2024. Reflect Scientific Inc. is committed to accommodating the needs of our clients while ensuring the delivery of our high-quality products within the newly agreed timeframe.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., stated, "Our dedication to meeting our clients' requirements, even in the face of scheduling adjustments, is paramount. We understand the complexities of our industry and are flexible in our approach to support our clients' success. This order exemplifies our commitment to providing top-tier cold storage solutions and reinforces our capability to manage and adapt to the dynamic needs of the BioPharma sector."

Reflect Scientific Inc. continues to engage in discussions for several other contracts, with shipments slated for 2024, as part of our growth strategy and ongoing commitment to the BioPharma industry. We appreciate the continued trust and cooperation of our valued partners and remain focused on delivering innovative solutions that meet the critical storage needs of the BioPharma industry.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol "RSCF" and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading "Disclosure," including those identified in such filings as "forward-looking statements."



