Twin Disc Announces Second Quarter Results

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN), today reported results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 29, 2023.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Sales increased 15.2% year-over-year to $73.0 million

Gross margin of 28.3%, expanded 140 basis points on a year-over-year basis

Net income attributable to Twin Disc was $0.9 million and EBITDA* of $5.5 million

Significantly improved operating cash flow of $16.0 million

Free cash flow* of $10.6 million compared to ($4.7) million in the year-ago period

Robust six-month backlog of $125.2 million supported by healthy ongoing demand

CEO Perspective

“We delivered another excellent quarter, continuing our momentum of double-digit revenue growth and expanded margins while generating historically high cash from operations. Similar to the prior quarter, strength in Marine and Propulsion and Land-Based Transmissions drove our outperformance, more than offsetting near-term softness in Industrial. Our agile teams are working to capture solid end market demand, underscored by continued backlog growth, demonstrating the ongoing resilience of our business as we navigate a volatile macroeconomic landscape,” commented John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc. “Despite lingering challenges in our broader operating environment, we are cautiously optimistic moving into the second half of the fiscal year and look forward to maintaining this trend of sustained value creation well into the future.”

Second Quarter Results

Sales for the fiscal 2024 second quarter increased 15.2% year-over-year to $73.0 million, driven by demand for the Company’s Marine and Propulsion Systems and Land-Based Transmissions markets, and favorable product mix.

Sales by product group:

Product Group Q2 FY24 Sales

Q2 FY23 Sales

Change (%)

(Thousands of $): Marine and Propulsion Systems $ 46,945 $ 36,466 28.7 % Land-Based Transmissions 15,863 14,672 8.1 % Industrial 6,532 7,513 -13.1 % Other 3,654 4,700 -22.3 % Total $ 72,994 $ 63,351 15.2 %



The Company delivered 12.5% sales growth year-over-year in the Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions. The proportion of total sales increased in the Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, with a decrease in North America.

Gross profit increased 21.8% to $20.7 million compared to $17.0 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2023. Second quarter gross margin increased approximately 140 basis points sequentially to 28.3%. This improvement reflects the benefit of prior pricing actions, continued easing of supply chain headwinds, a favorable product mix and successfully executing our operational playbook.

Marketing, engineering and administrative (ME&A) expense increased by $1.1 million, or 6.9%, to $17.1 million, compared to $16.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increased ME&A expense was primarily driven by the investment in resources to drive our hybrid electric strategy, the impact of inflation and currency translation.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to Twin Disc of $1.8 million, or $0.13 per share, for the second fiscal quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decline was driven by the prior year gain on the sale of our Belgian facility.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by $1.4 million to $5.5 million in the second quarter, compared to $7.0 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

On a consolidated basis, the backlog of orders to be shipped over the next six months is approximately $125.2 million, compared to $122.5 million at the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2024. As a percentage of six-month backlog, inventory increased from 103.1% at the end of the first quarter to 105.3% at the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2024. Compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2023, cash increased 55.4% to $21.0 million, total debt decreased 44.6% to $17.7 million and net debt* decreased $21.7 million to $(3.3) million. The improvement was primarily attributable to net payoff of long-term debt as a result of our strong cash operations.

CFO Perspective

Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary stated, “We are very pleased with our results in the second quarter, supported by solid operational execution and a focus on working capital improvement. Our robust cash generation has further strengthened our balance sheet, giving us the flexibility to drive continued investment in both organic and inorganic growth opportunities while we keep debt at appropriate levels and return capital to shareholders. Through this consistent performance, we are making great strides towards achieving our revenue, gross margin, and free cash flow conversion targets, further positioning Twin Disc for long-term success.”

Discussion of Results

Twin Disc will host a conference call to discuss these results and to answer questions at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 7, 2024. The live audio webcast will be available on Twin Disc’s website at https://ir.twindisc.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://ir.twindisc.com shortly after the call until February 6, 2025.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” and “expects,” or similar anticipatory expressions, usually identify forward-looking statements. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and the cyclical nature of many of the Company’s product markets; foreign currency risks and other risks associated with the Company’s international sales and operations; the ability of the Company to successfully implement price increases to offset increasing commodity costs; the ability of the Company to generate sufficient cash to pay its indebtedness as it becomes due; and the possibility of unforeseen tax consequences and the impact of tax reform in the U.S. or other jurisdictions. These and other risks are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented in subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial information excluding the impact of asset impairments, restructuring charges, foreign currency exchange rate changes and the impact of acquisitions, if any, in this press release are not measures that are defined in U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These items are measures that management believes are important to adjust for in order to have a meaningful comparison to prior and future periods and to provide a basis for future projections and for estimating our earnings growth prospects. Non-GAAP measures are used by management as a performance measure to judge profitability of our business absent the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes and acquisitions. Management analyzes the company’s business performance and trends excluding these amounts. These measures, as well as EBITDA, provide a more consistent view of performance than the closest GAAP equivalent for management and investors. Management compensates for this by using these measures in combination with the GAAP measures. The presentation of the non-GAAP measures in this press release are made alongside the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Definitions

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is calculated as net earnings or loss excluding interest expense, the provision or benefit for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net debt is calculated as total debt less cash.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided (used) by operating activities less acquisition of fixed assets.

Investors:

Riveron

TwinDiscIR@riveron.com

Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per-share data; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Two Quarters Ended As Adjusted As Adjusted December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 72,994 $ 63,351 $ 136,547 $ 119,264 Cost of goods sold 52,338 46,328 96,156 88,944 Cost of goods sold - Sale of boat management system product line and related inventory - - 3,099 - Gross profit 20,656 17,023 37,292 30,320 Marketing, engineering, and administrative expenses 17,149 15,983 34,068 31,063 Restructuring expenses 69 164 68 174 Other operating income - (4,150 ) - (4,150 ) Income from operations 3,438 5,026 3,156 3,233 Other expense (income): Interest expense 392 594 786 1,160 Other expense (income), net 449 182 310 (164 ) 841 776 1,096 996 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 2,597 4,250 2,060 2,237 Income tax expense 1,662 2,489 2,208 1,801 Net income (loss) 935 1,761 (148 ) 436 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax (5 ) (15 ) (95 ) (112 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 930 $ 1,746 $ (243 ) $ 324 Dividends per share $ 0.04 $ - $ 0.04 $ - Income (loss) per share data: Basic income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to Twin Disc common shareholders $ 0.07 $ 0.13 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding data: Basic shares outstanding 13,718 13,460 13,629 13,434 Diluted shares outstanding 13,923 13,699 13,629 13,649 Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 935 $ 1,761 $ (148 ) $ 436 Benefit plan adjustments, net of income taxes of $13, $13, $8 and $4, respectively (108 ) (1,122 ) (279 ) (1,211 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 5,190 8,392 2,154

2,102 Unrealized (loss) gain on hedges, net of income taxes of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively (485 ) (595 ) (269 ) 198 Comprehensive income 5,532

8,436 1,458 1,525 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 40 74 190 210 Comprehensive income attributable to Twin Disc $ 5,492 $ 8,362 $ 1,268 $ 1,315





RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Two Quarters Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Twin Disc $ 930 $ 1,746 $ (243 ) $ 324 Interest expense 392 594 786 1,160 Income tax expense 1,662 2,489 2,208 1,801 Depreciation and amortization 2,531 2,126 5,023 4,266 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) $ 5,515 $ 6,955 $ 7,774 $ 7,551





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT TO NET DEBT

(In thousands; unaudited) December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Long-term debt 15,698 29,927 Total debt 17,698 31,927 Less cash 21,021 13,528 Net debt $ (3,323 ) $ 18,399





RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands; unaudited) For the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 16,047 $ 32 Acquisition of fixed assets (5,419 ) (4,734 ) Free cash flow $ 10,628 $ (4,702 )





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands; except share amounts, unaudited)

December 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 21,021 $ 13,263 Trade accounts receivable, net 41,428 54,760 Inventories 131,768 131,930 Assets held for sale 2,968 2,968 Prepaid expenses 10,157 8,459 Other 9,235 8,326 Total current assets 216,577 219,706 Property, plant and equipment, net 40,334 38,650 Right-of-use assets operating leases 12,017 13,133 Intangible assets, net 11,146 12,637 Deferred income taxes 2,371 2,244 Other assets 2,745 2,811 Total assets $ 285,190 $ 289,181 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,010 Accounts payable 32,611 36,499 Accrued liabilities 62,929 61,586 Total current liabilities 97,540 100,095 . Long-term debt 15,698 16,617 Lease obligations 9,988 10,811 Accrued retirement benefits 6,975 7,608 Deferred income taxes 3,162 3,280 Other long-term liabilities 5,917 5,253 Total liabilities 139,280 143,664 Twin Disc shareholders' equity: Preferred shares authorized: 200,000; issued: none; no par value - - Common shares authorized: 30,000,000; issued: 14,632,802; no par value 39,661 42,855 Retained earnings 119,496 120,299 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,059 ) (5,570 ) 155,098 157,584 Less treasury stock, at cost (639,006 and 814,734 shares, respectively) 9,802 12,491 Total Twin Disc shareholders' equity 145,296 145,093 Noncontrolling interest 614 424 Total equity 145,911 145,517 Total liabilities and equity $ 285,190 $ 289,181





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands; unaudited) For the Two Quarters Ended As Adjusted December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (148 ) $ 436 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,023 4,266 Gain on sale of assets (42 ) (4,203 ) Loss on sale of boat management product line and related inventory 3,099 - Provision for deferred income taxes 280 (1,105 ) Stock compensation expense and other non-cash changes, net 1,413 1,565 Net change in operating assets and liabilities 6,422 (927 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,047 32 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (5,419 ) (4,734 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 7,152 Other, net (252 ) 385 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (5,671 ) 2,803 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving loan arrangements 50,632 42,898 Repayments of revolving loan arrangements (50,632 ) (46,628 ) Repayments of other long-term debt (1,010 ) (707 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (560 ) - Payments of finance lease obligations (471 ) (132 ) Payments of withholding taxes on stock compensation (1,772 ) (463 ) Net cash used by financing activities (3,813 ) (5,032 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,195 3,204 Net change in cash 7,758 1,007 Cash: Beginning of period 13,263 12,521 End of period $ 21,021 $ 13,528



