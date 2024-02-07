Circana Launches Liquid Data Engage, Propelling Retailers Into a New Era of Decision-Making

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the global launch of Liquid Data Engage™. With Liquid Data Engage, Circana addresses the unique challenges faced by retailers, simplifying the complexity of managing market performance, category management, loyalty, supply chain, and retail media data assets in one simple-to-use solution. By seamlessly integrating these data assets, Circana’s technology-powered analytics can quickly identify opportunities that pave the way for growth.

“In an era marked by limited resources and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and machine learning, retailers grapple with the complexity of securely integrating disparate data assets,” said Rob Hill, president, Global Retail, Circana. “Liquid Data Engage simplifies this process, emerging as a beacon for retailers to navigate the intricacies of today’s dynamic retail environment and enabling them to face challenges head-on.”

Liquid Data Engage offers these key features:

On-Demand Analytics. Best practice reports and integrated workflows are readily available.

Best practice reports and integrated workflows are readily available. Unified Data Integration. Integrates diverse retailer datasets and ensures consistent understanding with automated guidance powered by Circana’s Unify+ Genius Script.

Integrates diverse retailer datasets and ensures consistent understanding with automated guidance powered by Circana’s Unify+ Genius Script. Rapid Implementation. Offers a turnkey solution that can be quickly implemented by providing standard data inputs.

Offers a turnkey solution that can be quickly implemented by providing standard data inputs. Intuitive User Experience. The user-friendly interface enables seamless navigation between reports and promotes collaborative efforts.

The user-friendly interface enables seamless navigation between reports and promotes collaborative efforts. Effortless Scaling. Upgrade effortlessly when the time is ripe for expansion by augmenting modules and services, eliminating the hassle of re-platforming.

Upgrade effortlessly when the time is ripe for expansion by augmenting modules and services, eliminating the hassle of re-platforming. Comprehensive Analysis. Starting with high-level business performance, the solution drills down into every aspect of a retailer’s decision-making workflow for collaboration, insights, targeting, activation, and execution.

“Our commitment to empowering retailers stems from our extensive experience working with the top retailers around the globe,” said Brad Shelton, president, Collaborative Gateway Solutions, Circana. “We’ve harnessed this invaluable experience to develop Liquid Data Engage, a solution that is not only innovative but also simple and easy to use for all retailers. Our hands-on experience, having successfully implemented similar strategies for over 50 of the world’s largest retailers, sets us apart.”





Accessible through Circana’s intuitive Unify+™ software, Liquid Data Engage ensures standardized reporting for a seamless and collaborative user experience. Leveraging Circana’s Liquid Data® platform, Liquid Data Engage stands out by delivering a simple three-click guided analysis process, allowing retailers to spend less time identifying issues and more on implementing solutions.

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world’s leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com.

About Liquid Data

The Liquid Data® technology platform seamlessly integrates and aligns all sales, frequent shopper, media, and other datasets to quickly find the insights and action steps needed for brands and/or retail stores.

The platform has hundreds of integrated datasets and can be further enriched with client data in a tailored private cloud environment. Its proprietary in-memory architecture, analytics engine, and easy-to-use visualization provide unprecedented speed to insights and a true omnichannel view of the market and customers. Nearly 500 of the world’s leading CPG manufacturers and retailers are using Liquid Data to power their growth.

About Unify+

With so many data sources and platforms, CPG manufacturers and retailers are faced with a dizzying array of tools to learn and manage. Unify+, Circana’s visualization platform, improves ROI by providing easier access to insights and integrating multiple, disparate data sources. It provides a single access point to all Liquid Data® solutions from different devices, customized to a specific role and delivered in an easy-to-use format. Reduce time to insights using the platform’s interactive dashboards and data visualization tools, allowing more time to analyze and identify business opportunities and issues.

Unify+ is part of Circana’s leading-edge technology suite of solutions built to maximize the ROI of big data.

Media Contact

Shelley Hughes

Email: shelley.hughes@circana.com

312-731-1782