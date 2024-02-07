Avant Technologies, Inc. Appoints Seasoned Technology Operations Leader Angela Harris as Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Angela Harris as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO).



With a distinguished career marked by leadership roles in both Fortune 50 and high-profile venture-backed global technology firms, Harris brings a wealth of experience to Avant Technologies. Most recently, having served as Senior Vice President, Global Operations at Caresyntax Corporation, where she demonstrated outstanding leadership across several areas including program management, performance improvement, quality, human resources and ESG.

Angela's career also includes significant contributions at HP (Hewlett Packard) and ASQ (American Society for Quality). During her tenure at HP, she served as Worldwide Management of Change Lead for transformation programs, successfully developing change strategies and plans for key initiatives, including HP’s entrance into new product markets and the replacement of HP’s eCommerce platform. Angela played a pivotal role in executing global change management activities across regions, in-country teams, and customer advisory groups, supporting HP’s separation in 2015 and the integration of Samsung in 2017.

Angela also served as Chief of Staff for SVP HR Technology & Operations at HP, where she was accountable for strategic and operational alignment of programs associated with the Technology & Operations HR people plan. Her problem-solving skills in complex environments and ability to motivate extended teams toward common goals were instrumental in achieving organizational success.

At ASQ, Angela held the position of Standards Administrator, managing the standards development process for U.S. technical advisory groups, notably the ISO 9000 and 14000 families of standards. She also served as a Project Manager for the restructuring of ASQ’s global measurement system and contributed as a Wisconsin Forward Award Examiner, demonstrating her commitment to quality excellence.

Commenting on her appointment, Angela Harris said, "I am honored to join Avant Technologies as Chief Operating Officer. The company's commitment to advancing AI infrastructure aligns with my passion for driving operational excellence and delivering results. My tenures at Caresyntax, HP, and ASQ have equipped me with valuable insights and experiences that I look forward to leveraging in this new role."

Avant's Director and CEO, Timothy Lantz, expressed enthusiasm about Angela's appointment, stating, "Angela is a seasoned leader with a proven track record in driving both operational excellence and strategic initiatives. Her experience in overseeing global software and hardware implementations, combined with her background at industry-leading organizations like HP and ASQ, make her an ideal fit for Avant. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

Angela Harris holds a Master's degree in Human Resources from Marquette University and a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and English from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant! AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

