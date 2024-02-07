Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone Gains Major Traction to the US Air Force SBIR Award Demonstrations



CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that its holdings company ZenaDrone, Inc., a company known for its multi-patented drone technology, is excited to announce flight demonstrations of ZenaDrone 1000 with several units of the US Air Force. The flight demonstrations are instrumental for ZenaDrone to obtain memorandums of understanding (MOUs), which are essential to winning up to $1.2 million for the SBIR Phase 2 contract.

Following a successful collaboration with the US Air Force in SBIR Award Phase 1, ZenaDrone has gained significant traction in acquiring additional contracts. SBIR Phase 2 funding aims to continue the research and development commenced in Phase 1, focusing on the implementation and commercial viability of the ZenaDrone 1000.

Federal agencies administering the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs allocate significant resources to support small businesses in the research and development (R&D) sector. The intentional design of these phases pushes pioneering businesses like ZenaDrone to the forefront of defense technology innovation.

“We've been showcasing ZenaDrone 1000 in several and continuous flight demonstrations, which gained critical support from the US Air Force and US Defense Department personnel. Our team is working diligently to exceed the expectations of the Phase 1 initiative and move seamlessly into the execution of Phase 2, driving our mission to contribute to the safety and efficiency of defense operations,” commented Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc. and ZenaDrone, Inc.

These demonstrations are vital for the proposal of Phase 2 and will also cement the position of ZenaDrone as a leader in advancing drone technology within military applications.

The demonstrations have been meticulously planned to provide an in-depth view of the capabilities and advancements integrated into the ZenaDrone 1000. The success of these events is expected to pave the way for future research, development, and potential deployment, marking a milestone achievement for ZenaDrone and its dedicated team.

The intended audience includes defense technology enthusiasts, military industry professionals, and aviation media outlets who have been closely monitoring the progression of ZenaDrone's involvement with the US Air Force.

For further information about ZenaDrone, Inc. and its commitment to innovative drone technology, visit www.zenadrone.com .

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.ZenaDrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology incorporating machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. is a mission-critical provider of Metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based software. It is a company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions, enabling people to collaborate through VR in real-time. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

