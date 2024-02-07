Signing Day Sports Launches Dietary Supplements Line for Student-Athletes





Signing Day Sports' new line of supplements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SGN), the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced the launch of a supplements line designed specifically to support the recruitment of student-athletes.



The new lineup of dietary products includes ”Create,” a creatine powder; ”Build,” a whey protein powder; and ”Stingrs,” fruit-flavored energy chews. These products are designed to boost a student-athlete's performance by delivering increased energy levels, promoting muscle growth, or delaying the onset of fatigue.

Richard Symington, President and Chief Technology Officer of Signing Day Sports, stated, “We are excited to introduce our line of dietary supplements designed for student-athletes. The introduction of this product line further emphasizes the Company’s commitment to enhancing student-athlete performance and opportunity by unveiling a new line of supplements designed for optimal energy, muscle growth, and overall dietary support. In addition, it demonstrates the Company’s holistic approach to extending support to its student-athletes beyond just athletic recruitment. We believe our approach sets us apart from others in the industry and look forward to welcoming more student-athletes to our platform and user community.”

“Our commitment to providing comprehensive resources for student-athlete success is unwavering. As we unveil our lineup of dietary supplements for student-athletes, we are already looking to the future as we plan additional products aimed at supporting student-athlete diet and nutrition. We are dedicated to supporting every aspect of a student-athlete's recruiting journey, empowering them to achieve excellence both on and off the field,” concluded Mr. Symington.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to https://ir.signingdaysports.com/overview/default.aspx .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to market its dietary supplements to student-athletes effectively, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, including planned retail offerings such as other dietary and health-related products and branded apparel, market acceptance of the Company's current services and planned offerings, competition from existing online and retail offerings or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to our business on our net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, increase the rate of subscription renewals, and slow the rate of user attrition, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, the Company's ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

SGN@crescendo-ir.com





