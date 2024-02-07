MomMed Unveils Game-Changing Electric Bottle Brush on TikTok Shop, Ideal Valentine's Day Gift for Parents

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the dynamic realm of short-form videos, TikTok stands out as a prominent trend. MomMed, a leading brand in the maternal and infant sector, known for its highly recommended pregnancy and ovulation test strips and the revolutionary S21 wearable breast pump, is now unveiling its latest product – the Electric Bottle Brush Cleaner Set, debuting on the TikTok Shop. Expanding its sales channels, this new addition provides an excellent holiday gifting choice for parents this Valentine's Day.



The MomMed Electric Bottle Brush is crafted to cut bottle cleaning time in half, serving as the ultimate time-saver for busy moms. Unlike traditional manual brushes, this electric cleaner not only boosts efficiency but also guarantees a more thorough cleaning, eliminating the hassle of dedicating valuable feeding moments to bottle cleaning.

Featuring two modes and three brush heads, this cleaner is versatile, suitable for various bottle types, including bottle nipples and straws, complemented by a stirring rod. Its design ensures a quick and thorough cleaning, leaving no corners untouched.

Boasting an impressive 15-day battery life on a single charge, the cleaner features BPA-free, antibacterial silicone brush heads for longevity and safety. Dishwasher and sterilizer safe, the set's compact design facilitates effortless storage.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the Electric Bottle Brush Cleaner Set comes elegantly packaged, making it an ideal gift for partners. This product is designed to ease the cleaning struggles of moms and dads, giving them extra time to unwind, cherish, and enjoy precious moments with their family and baby.

Recognizing the growing TikTok user base, MomMed seizes the unique opportunities on this platform. The product launch aligns with the creation of MomMed's official store on TikTok, focused on offering top-notch products to a broader parent audience. Dedicated to easing the challenges of preconception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and parenting, MomMed aims to simplify and enhance the parenting journey for ultimate happiness.

To learn more about MomMed's Valentine's Day Sale and discover the innovative MomMed Electric Bottle Brush, visit our TikTok Shop or mommed.com.

About MomMed:

We're not just a baby brand; we're your devoted companion in motherhood. Exceptional products for preconception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and parenting. Elevate your incredible journey with us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4189ae0a-8519-495c-8094-25a688876d93