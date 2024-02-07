Ataya’s Harmony Expands into Four New International Markets Korea, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataya, a pioneer in unified connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0 and beyond, today announced expansion into four new international markets Korea, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia for Harmony, the only universal connectivity platform for industrial networks. Launched in February 2023 Harmony has experienced significant customer demand globally, with numerous Tier 1 global manufacturers and enterprises including an AMR deployment at the ADLink Smart Factory, a 5G based AR based entertainment system at Kaohsiung Exhibition Center and with Marubun and Accuver in Japan.



“Harmony has captured significant customer interest globally. To serve the growing demand and existing customers, we now have partnerships with resellers and systems integrators globally,” said Puneet Sethi, SVP of Products at Ataya. “That provides competitive advantage to our regional partners, as they can leverage Universal connectivity, reduce their costs by using turnkey multi-tenant Harmony platform and improve their customers’ experience. We are grateful for the great support from our partners in the region.”

Expansion in the Industrial Segment

ADLINK President and COO Stephen Huang said, “Together with Ataya, we are proud to introduce MicroRAN, the industry-leading solution for digital transformation in smart manufacturing. MicroRAN is available worldwide through our extensive global presence and we are seeing substantial interest in the implementation of Universal Connectivity in industrial applications, including Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR).”

Expansion in Taiwan and South East Asia Market

Wave-in Communications Inc. founder and chairman Dr. Jay Huang stated, “Universal Connectivity and multi-tenancy features of the Harmony platform are key to our business. We have multiple deployments with Harmony and continue onboarding new customers. Our partnership with Ataya allows us to provide a robust multi-tenant platform that enables us and our reseller and MSP business to scale.”

Quanta Computer Incorporated VP & GM Steve Cheng explained, “Harmony’s enterprise friendly management system and zero-trust security, helps in meeting the diverse requirements of customers. Our relationship with Ataya is now expanding beyond the Harmony product to integrate Quanta RAN management capabilities and the newly announced Chorus product."

Expansion to Korea and Japan

Accuver Group CEO Jimmy Kim added, “We are excited to partner with Ataya to expand our portfolio to private network solutions. Q-5G Harmony is our complete end-to-end solution for private networks. Universal connectivity features have resonated well with our customer base as our customers can see the differentiation with other competing solutions in the market.”

Expansion to Europe

Opticoms CEO Johann S. Schmid said, “We are the regional leaders in Industrial and Private 5G and have spent many years surveying, investing and validating multiple vendor solutions. Ataya’s Harmony solution stands out because of its Universal Connectivity and focus on MSP capabilities which was a deciding factor for us and is already yielding results for our business. We are looking forward to building a strategic relationship with Ataya for the EMEA region.”

About Ataya