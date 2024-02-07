Digital Check Corp. Records 1.5 Million Check Scanners Manufactured at California Assembly Plant

Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp., a global leader in check imaging technology, has now produced more than 1.5 million check scanners at its manufacturing facility in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company announced today. The total includes various models of TellerScan ® and CheXpress ® scanners, along with select models of SmartSource ® scanners, dating back to 2004.

“Achieving this milestone stands as a testament to the hard work of our entire manufacturing team, from the ones doing the actual assembly to our engineering, quality control, and logistics teams,” says Nathan St. John, VP of California operations. “It takes a quality product and an efficient team to accomplish that, and we’re incredibly proud of the work they’ve done from top to bottom.”

As a U.S.-based manufacturer of banking equipment, Digital Check takes steps to ensure that the design, assembly, and quality control of its legacy product lines are managed under its roof domestically rather than outsourced overseas. Product design is done by in-house engineers in California and Michigan; assembly, quality assurance, distribution, and repairs all take place at the Southern California facility. Any overseas suppliers are vetted through in-person visits from Digital Check’s domestic engineering and manufacturing teams.

Former EVP Glenn Embury, who oversaw Digital Check’s manufacturing operations from 2002 until mid-2023, explains that maintaining domestic production was a deliberate decision:

“As with nearly every U.S.-based manufacturer, there were times when we considered offshoring production to Asia, but each time we found that savings on labor wasn’t enough to outweigh the advantages of maintaining control over as many parts of the process as possible,” Embury explains. “The flexibility it gave us with product design, delivery timelines, quick product mix adjustment in response customer demand in as little as few days, and other key elements of the product development process has more than paid off, allowing us to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices. Our focus has always been, and remains, on quality before costs or delivery, as demonstrated by our very low return rates.”

Digital Check and its predecessor companies have maintained some form of manufacturing facility in Southern California since the 1970s. Since the turn of the millennium, that operation has grown from a small team of 10 or less into a large-scale factory with more than 100 employees, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity for the region over that time.

The 1.5 million-unit total includes only domestically produced models assembled at Digital Check’s plant in California. Several models of SmartSource scanners, along with other units produced with the help of third parties, were not included in the total.

