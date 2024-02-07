Intelerad’s InSight PACS Awarded Best in KLAS for UK and Ireland PACS

Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelerad Medical Systems ™, a global leader in medical imaging software solutions, was recognized as a 2024 Best in KLAS: Global Software Report award winner. The company has earned its recognition as the 2024 Best in KLAS vendor for the UK and Ireland PACS, leading the category across both regions based on provider and payers’ feedback in 2023.



Intelerad’s InSight PACS is a tailor-made PACS solution that has been adopted by over 250 healthcare providers across the UK and Ireland. The technology features a single, powerful interface for all users, and offers advanced functionality that delivers key clinical benefits such as advanced regional image sharing and MDT support, home reporting and teleradiology, and seamless integration with AI algorithms. The innovative PACS offering is a critical resource for UK healthcare professionals, who are facing an ageing and growing population, and a shortage of radiologists in addition to challenges around costs of healthcare.



“The demand for better technology that can drive essential workflow efficiencies for healthcare providers and help solve industry issues is greater than ever. Intelerad’s InSight PACS is a solution that is built and refined by UK professionals for UK clinicians who understand the needs and challenges standing in the way of better care outcomes,” said Morris Panner , President, Intelerad. “Receiving this recognition by KLAS as the number one leader in UK and Ireland PACS for 2024 is an incredible honour, and we will continue investing in this critical technology to better serve healthcare providers and the patients they serve.”



As the most comprehensive report of its kind in the healthcare IT industry, the annual 2024 Best in KLAS: Global Software Report recognizes vendors for their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. Using KLAS’ research process and methodology, all rankings are a direct result of the feedback from thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award determines the standard of excellence that the top vendors should provide in a partnership.



“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. “It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”



A sample of feedback from the providers who use Intelerad’s InSight PACS and participated* in the KLAS research process is included below.



“The vendor has good customer support in the UK. The product is reliable with very few, if any, unplanned instances of downtime. The product is easy to use.” – Manager, September 2023



“The vendor's biggest strengths and the things we like most are the desktop support and the trainer knowledge and that the network team is all very knowledgeable. InSight PACS and our other PACS work well together and are reliable. The Intelerad system is adequate for breast screening images, and it manages tomosynthesis images well and is easy to use. The consultants are happy with the product when reading images.” – Manager, September 2023



“InSight PACS Is a user-friendly product, and the vendor has an excellent support team for when something isn't working properly.” – Manager, September 2023

*Selected commentary collected about Intelerad’s InSight PACS © 2023 KLAS. Visit klasresearch.com for a complete view.



About Intelerad



Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organisations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, improve imaging efficiency and quality, and improve patient outcomes. For more information on Intelerad and its leading technology solutions, visit intelerad.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .