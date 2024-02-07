United States Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Report 2023: Analysis of MRO Spending Activities of the US DoD in FY2023

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a snapshot of the military aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry in the United States. It analyzes the relevant spending activities of the US Department of Defense in FY2023 for military aircraft MRO.

Based on products, the study categorizes the industry into Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Avionics, Infrastructure, and Others. Likewise, based on the type of MRO service, the study segments the industry into Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, Training, and Construction.



The research service identifies the industry drivers and barriers and technology trends in the United States. It highlights the ongoing technology advancements and priority spending areas to identify and assess the emerging market opportunities projected to support industry growth. The study briefly analyzes the competitive landscape, highlighting the leading industry participants, market shares, and the growth outlook for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



The study emphasizes collaborations among governments, academia, and the defense and commercial industries to enhance the integration of digitization and automation technologies, such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning, across MRO processes in defense aviation. Inter-sectoral collaborations and the emergence of startups and SMEs will affect supply and value chain diversification, impacting overall industry advancements.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Growth Opportunity 2: E-Maintenance Management Systems (E-MMS)

Growth Opportunity 3: Automation and Robotics

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis and Overview

Components of Military Aircraft MRO

Military Aircraft MRO Product Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

FY2023 Spending Analysis - Military Aircraft MRO

Top Contracting Departments

Top MRO Product Segmentation

Top MRO Categories per Product Segment

Market Share Analysis - Competitive Landscape

Top Companies per Market Segmentation

Growth Outlook for Small Businesses

Representative Contracts

Military Aircraft MRO - Foreign Military Sales Overview

Leading FMS Customer Countries

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/binw88

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.