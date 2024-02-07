Global Shared Mobility Technology Company Benchmarking Report 2023: Analysis of How Giants in the Technology Space is Transitioning Toward being a Solution-provider

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of Technology Companies in the Shared Mobility Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analytics of ten technology companies and their strengths in the shared mobility industry throws light on the reasons why they have been successful in transitioning to this space and building shared mobility solutions.
The study puts forward some answers to the question of how the technology companies of today anticipate and plan for the key mobility trends that will become huge growth opportunities in the near-, mid- and long-term future.
To gain market leadership, transportation companies will have to offer solutions based on technologies such as 5G, IoT, autonomous driving, and AI. Technology companies have an advantage here because they are either already working on or have solutions that incorporate these technologies. Therefore, technology companies are well-poised to be disruptors in the shared mobility industry.
The research covers comparative mobility solutions, product breakdowns, case studies, and key takeaways of the ten most relevant technology companies. The companies are also benchmarked according to their product offerings.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Future of Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - A Converging Ecosystem
- Roles Played by Technology Giants in the Shared Mobility Ecosystem
- Benchmarking Key Solution Providers
- Mobility Technologies - Key Trends
- Key Takeaways - The Way Forward
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Siemens AG
- Siemens Mobility - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Siemens Mobility - MaaS Partners
- Siemens Mobility - Autonomous DRT Solutions
- Siemens Mobility - Case Study: ZuriMobil
- Siemens Mobility - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Robert Bosch GmbH
- Bosch - Shared Mobility Business Overview .
- Bosch - Shared Mobility Solutions
- Bosch - Cloud-based Services
- Bosch Mobility - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Intel Corporation
- Intel - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Intel - Moovit MaaS Solutions
- Intel - Case Study: Moovit AV
- Intel - Mobileye AD Solutions
- Intel - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Google LLC
- Google - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Google - Case Study: Industrial Applications
- Google - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cisco
- Cisco - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Cisco - Solutions Landscape
- Cisco - Connected Fleet Management
- Cisco - Case Study: Transport for NSW
- Cisco - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hitachi
- Hitachi - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Hitachi - GoGoGe
- Hitachi - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fujitsu
- Fujitsu - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Fujitsu - Mobility Solutions
- Fujitsu - Case Study: Comboios De Portugal
- Fujitsu - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Baidu, Inc.
- Baidu - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Baidu - Apollo Autonomous Solutions
- Baidu - Case Study: Apollo Robotaxi Services
- Baidu - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tencent
- Tencent - Shared Mobility Business Overview
- Tencent - Case Study: T3 Mobility
- Tencent - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amazon
- Amazon - AWS Mobility Services
- Amazon - Zoox Autonomous
- Amazon - Case Study: AWS Use Cases in Shared Mobility
- Amazon - Key Takeaways
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Amazon
- Baidu, Inc.
- Cisco
- Fujitsu
- Google LLC
- Hitachi
- Intel Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Tencent
