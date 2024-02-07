Global Shared Mobility Technology Company Benchmarking Report 2023: Analysis of How Giants in the Technology Space is Transitioning Toward being a Solution-provider

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking of Technology Companies in the Shared Mobility Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics of ten technology companies and their strengths in the shared mobility industry throws light on the reasons why they have been successful in transitioning to this space and building shared mobility solutions.

The study puts forward some answers to the question of how the technology companies of today anticipate and plan for the key mobility trends that will become huge growth opportunities in the near-, mid- and long-term future.

To gain market leadership, transportation companies will have to offer solutions based on technologies such as 5G, IoT, autonomous driving, and AI. Technology companies have an advantage here because they are either already working on or have solutions that incorporate these technologies. Therefore, technology companies are well-poised to be disruptors in the shared mobility industry.

The research covers comparative mobility solutions, product breakdowns, case studies, and key takeaways of the ten most relevant technology companies. The companies are also benchmarked according to their product offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Shared Mobility Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Future of Urban Mobility Management and Data Intelligence Solutions - A Converging Ecosystem

Roles Played by Technology Giants in the Shared Mobility Ecosystem

Benchmarking Key Solution Providers

Mobility Technologies - Key Trends

Key Takeaways - The Way Forward

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Siemens AG

Siemens Mobility - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Siemens Mobility - MaaS Partners

Siemens Mobility - Autonomous DRT Solutions

Siemens Mobility - Case Study: ZuriMobil

Siemens Mobility - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Robert Bosch GmbH

Bosch - Shared Mobility Business Overview .

Bosch - Shared Mobility Solutions

Bosch - Cloud-based Services

Bosch Mobility - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Intel Corporation

Intel - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Intel - Moovit MaaS Solutions

Intel - Case Study: Moovit AV

Intel - Mobileye AD Solutions

Intel - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Google LLC

Google - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Google - Case Study: Industrial Applications

Google - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cisco

Cisco - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Cisco - Solutions Landscape

Cisco - Connected Fleet Management

Cisco - Case Study: Transport for NSW

Cisco - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hitachi

Hitachi - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Hitachi - GoGoGe

Hitachi - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fujitsu

Fujitsu - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Fujitsu - Mobility Solutions

Fujitsu - Case Study: Comboios De Portugal

Fujitsu - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Baidu, Inc.

Baidu - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Baidu - Apollo Autonomous Solutions

Baidu - Case Study: Apollo Robotaxi Services

Baidu - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tencent

Tencent - Shared Mobility Business Overview

Tencent - Case Study: T3 Mobility

Tencent - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Amazon

Amazon - AWS Mobility Services

Amazon - Zoox Autonomous

Amazon - Case Study: AWS Use Cases in Shared Mobility

Amazon - Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon

Baidu, Inc.

Cisco

Fujitsu

Google LLC

Hitachi

Intel Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Tencent

