Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Analysis Report 2023: Innovative Business Models to Address Last-mile Delivery and Ride-sharing Industry Needs Presents Opportunities

This report assesses the overall 2W market in Egypt comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric 2W (E2W). It seeks to examine the factors that are transforming the 2W space and how Egypt as a market is positioning itself to transition toward electric solutions. In that sense, the study dives into country analysis by looking at the macro factors with frameworks like PESTLE and SWOT, and identifies various market drivers.
Egypt has faced political instability for the last 10 years. An authoritarian political agenda is restricting societal development and economic development. A complete change of political leadership and leadership style will benefit a sustainable recovery. Restructuring business reforms to enable private sector development will assist in the country's economic recovery.
Furthermore, the Russo-Ukrainian War and the Israel-Palestine conflict have had a significant impact on Egypt and its private sector. Developments in global financial markets and higher interest rates in developed markets have impacted Egypt's economy. In that sense, setting up alternative sources for essential supply trade can lower the impact of shortages. The privatization of select business entities can help build up economic recovery.
Electric two-wheelers (2W) are gaining traction in emerging and developing economies across the world. Industrial factories, the burning of waste, and automobile transportation are the major causes of pollution in Egypt. The country can establish net-zero targets to allow industries to adopt clean-energy vehicles as well as explore ethanol-based fuel to reduce automotive pollution's impact on the environment.
This research service projects the overall growth in the market for both ICE and E2W and provides insights relating to the 2W segments by type, identifying the major players dominating the market in pricing and market share. Lastly, this study also provides a snapshot of the market opportunity providing cost analysis, opportunity by fuel type, an examination of business models, and analysis of various opportunities for EV products and solutions.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current and future state of ICE and E2Ws in Egypt regarding demand and growth?
- What are the major trends impacting the Egyptian 2W market?
- What conclusions can be extracted from PESTLE and SWOT analysis of this market, and what do 2W market outlook and trends look like?
- Who are the major players within the ICE and E2W segments and how do they compare on sales, battery range, and motor power?
- What are the growth opportunities in the Egyptian 2W market?
Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Popularity of Scooters
- Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Business Models to Address Last-mile Delivery and Ride-sharing Industry Needs
- Growth Opportunity 3: The Advent of E2Ws
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bajaj Auto
- Benelli Auto
- Glide Smart Mobility
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Egypt's Two-wheeler (2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Key Takeaways
- Egypt's Economy: Overview
- Percentage of the Population with Access to Electricity
- 2W Ecosystem in Egypt
- Vehicles in Operation for the 2W Market
- SWOT Analysis of Egypt's 2W Market
Research Scope
- 2W Market Overview: Egypt
- Segmentation by 2W Type
- Key Competitors by Segment
- Questions This Study Will Answer
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Roadmap of Egypt's 2W Market
- PESTLE Overview of Egypt's 2W Market
- Economic Overview of Egypt
- GDP Breakdown by Industry
- GDP Per Capita
- FDI: Egypt
- Egypt's Demographic Overview
- Population Overview
- Online Mobility Service Usage: Egypt
- Manufacturing Growth: Egypt
- Overall Market Attractiveness
- Market Outlook for 2Ws
- Market Trends: Egypt
- Key OEM Partnerships in the 2W Industry
- Key Funding and Investments in the 2W Industry
ICE 2W Segment
- Growth Metrics
- ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment
- ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- ICE 2W Sales by Type
- ICE 2W Sales by Displacement
E2W Segment
- Growth Metrics
- E2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment
- E2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- E2W Sales by Type
Market Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunities by Fuel Type
- Opportunities by 2W Fleet
- Opportunities by 2W Type
- Opportunities for E2W Products, Solutions, and Services
- Regional Opportunities
- 2W Regulations and Subsidies
Competitive Landscape Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2022
- Snapshot of the Top ICE Models in Egypt
- Snapshot of the Top Electric Models in Egypt
- Bajaj Auto
- Benelli Auto
- Glide Smart Mobility
Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
