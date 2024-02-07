Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.



The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

The presentation included the go-to-market strategy for Hivello, and its business model as a simple platform that will enable internet users to generate passive income through access to decentralised physical infrastructure (DePIN).

Investors are invited to watch the recording here: https://youtu.be/8pPf9vh7H1k?si=9Hr8nBo3BojuGKKB

The presentation slides are also available on the Blockmate Investor Centre .

Grant of Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that, in lieu of salary and other cash remuneration, it has granted 2,520,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) to certain directors and officers of the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the omnibus incentive plan adopted by the Company, and vest and convert into common shares of the Company on February 7, 2025.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

