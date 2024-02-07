Rapidly Expanding InsureMyTrip.ca Adds Tour+Med Travel Insurance

Toronto, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TORONTO — InsureMyTrip, Canada's rapidly growing travel insurance comparison website, is excited to announce Tour+Med as the latest addition to its ever-growing list of travel insurance providers. This new partnership underscores InsureMyTrip.ca's dedication to providing an extensive selection of insurance options tailored to meet the diverse needs of travellers in Canada.

“We are thrilled to partner with InsureMyTrip,” stated Marie-Michèle Duchesneau, Director of Marketing and Distribution at Tour+Med. “Their great comparison platform is an excellent way to inform Canadian travelers about our reliable products and service.”

"Tour+Med’s competitive premiums and personalized approach is a great fit for us,” said Suzanne Morrow, CEO at InsureMyTrip. “Adding Tour+Med to our platform is just another step in our mission to offer Canadians a wide range of travel insurance coverage options - whether they travel by plane, train, car, cruise, or RV.”

InsureMyTrip.ca is poised to emerge as the top choice for comparing travel insurance options in Canada. Serving both Canadian travellers and those visiting Canada, the website provides a diverse range of plans - including all-inclusive options for domestic and international travel, emergency medical coverage, trip cancellation choices, and Visitor to Canada (VTC) plans. The site offers travel insurance from Travel Guard, TuGo, TIPS Travel Insurance, Manulife, Travelex, and Tour+Med.

About Tour+Med

Underwritten by LS-Travel, insurance company, Tour+Med has been offered to Canadian travelers for nearly 30 years. Vertically integrated and agile, they do everything from the design of the insurance products to emergency assistance claims. They offer unrivalled customer service and expertise in the travel insurance market for Canadians.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with offices in Toronto.