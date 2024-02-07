US Digital Health Solutions Market Report 2023: Driving the Adoption of Value-Based Care in Healthcare Industry Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in US Digital Health Solutions as an Enabler for Value-based Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report meticulously dissects the current landscape of VBC initiatives endorsed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), including the ACO REACH, MSSP, MCP, and AHEAD models. It offers a keen examination of the evolving healthcare policies and pinpoints the emerging fiscal incentives aimed at promoting high-quality, patient-centric care. Digital health solutions emerge as critical enablers in this transformative journey.

Revolutionizing the Healthcare Model: A new comprehensive analysis unveils key insights into the astoundingly potential sector of digital health solutions and their pivotal role in advancing value-based care (VBC) within the United States. This research publication stands out as a testament to the shifting paradigms in the healthcare system, progressively leaning towards improved patient outcomes and cost-effective care management.

With a surge in digital technologies revolutionizing patient care, the publication demystifies the growth opportunities available for both payers and providers. It explores digital health's pivotal role in capturing and leveraging data analytics to empower VBC programs while also identifying the best practices that have set certain organizations apart in this competitive landscape.

The Future Relies on Digital Enablement

From Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to advanced predictive analytics, the research emphasizes the imperative for providers to adopt sophisticated digital tools to not only track but also enhance patient outcomes. It captures the essence of digital health solutions that are presently shaping the way care is being delivered and how it aligns with the three-tiered goal of CMS: to realize better care for individuals, improved health for populations, and the reduction in the costs associated with healthcare.

Whether it involves complexities surrounding implementation or gauging the efficacy of various digital platforms, this body of work provides an exhaustive analysis of the current trends. It tailors its insights to the needs of physician practices and hospitals looking to thrive in a VBC ecosystem.

Impactful Policy Updates: Discusses recent and anticipated legislative changes that have a direct influence on the future of VBC.

Role of Digital Health Providers and Payers: Elaborates on the shared responsibility and collaboration required to succeed in the digital age of VBC.

Analysis of Value-Based Payment Incentive Models: Provides an in-depth view of financial models that incentivize high-quality, cost-effective patient care.

Performance Gap Assessment: Identifies areas of improvement to assist organizations in navigating the VBC landscape successfully.

As our healthcare system navigates through uncharted waters, this research emerges as an indispensable guide for those committed to the mission of enhancing patient care through digital innovation. With its comprehensive coverage and foresight, the publication promises to assist stakeholders in the meticulous planning and execution required to excel in a dynamically evolving industry.

For healthcare providers and payers determined to optimize their practices for the future, the advent of digital health solutions offering sustainable, quality-driven, and patient-focused care is an opportunity that demands immediate and strategic attention.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Standardization of Digital Quality Measures (dQMs)

Growth Opportunity 2: Behavioral Health and Telehealth Investment

Growth Opportunity 3: Small and Medium Practices Demand

Growth Opportunity 4: Generative AI for Physician Burnout

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Value-based Care (VBC) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Payment Incentives - CMS VBC Models

Payment Incentives - Accountable Care Models

Payment Incentives - Accountable Care Models: Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP)

Payment Incentives - Accountable Care Models: ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) Model

Payment Incentives - Accountable Care Models

Payment Incentives - Disease-specific and Episode-based Models

Payment Incentives - Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA): Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS)

Payment Incentives - MACRA: Alternative Payment Models (APMs)

VBC Programs and Legislation

How to Measure Quality?

How to Measure Quality? - The 6 Healthcare Quality Priorities

How to Measure Quality? - Digital Health's Role

How to Measure Quality? - Payer's Role

Addressing Gaps in Performance Measurement

Established US Companies and Start-ups Enabling VBC through Digital Health Solutions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

