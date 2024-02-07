Priori Receives “Legal Operations” Award at the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, was proud to be recognized in the 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards for the second year running. Priori received the “Legal Operations” award for its impact in the space last year, including opening its legal marketplace to legal operations professionals and expanding the types of providers users can engage through Priori.



This award follows the company’s win last year in the “New Law Company of the Year” category and its launch last week of new RFP, reviews and scorecarding features for Priori users, which enable legal operations practitioners to better manage outside counsel spending.

“The role of the legal department is rapidly evolving and legal operations professionals are the cornerstone of that evolution,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “This recognition underscores the investments that we have made in the legal operations space, from opening our marketplace to legal ops to building tools that enable teams to drive more value with outside counsel decision-making.”

Being awarded for excellence in legal operations marks another milestone for Priori after a series of important events throughout 2023, beginning with the company’s win in last year’s Leaders in Tech Law Awards. These milestones included:

Launching the company’s inaugural Customer Advisory Board with members from Adidas, Google, Hearst, Intel, Marsh McLennan, Mastercard, Meta, Orrick, PNC, Vonage and Zimmer Biomet

Expanding the Priori Marketplace network further to include legal operations professionals in addition to attorneys, ALSPs and other "New Law" companies

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the first time, as well as receiving the Inc. Power Partner award

Receiving the "Best Value Initiative" award from the Buying Legal Council alongside valued partner Vonage

The 2024 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards are presented by ALM | Law.com and Legaltech News as part of their annual Legalweek conference. The awards celebrate the achievements of law firms, legal departments, providers and ALSPs leading the legal profession into the future through technology and innovation.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to thousands of attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 70 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies. Priori’s recently launched Feature Lab enables legal departments to gain insights into their trusted law firm network as well as compare with providers on Priori’s network. Scout takes the hypergranular searching and matching capabilities of Priori Marketplace and leverages them to create a new platform for outside counsel management. Combining Marketplace’s proprietary technology with AI creates efficiencies and delivers unprecedented insights for Scout users.

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company, one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .