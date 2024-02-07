MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market projected to reach USD USD 828.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - a comprehensive study by MarketDigits

Richmond, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market ” , by Product Type (Library Preparation, Consumables, Others), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Others), Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Polyglutamine Diseases, Cancer Diseases, schizophrenia, Others ), End User (Research Institute, Clinical Laboratory, CRO, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 305.3 Million Market size value in 2030 USD USD 828.8 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 13.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Maravai LifeSciences, Abcam Limited Sample of Companies Covered HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc Illumina, Inc Lexogen GmbH

Market Overview

MicroRNAs are brief non-coding RNA molecules that modulate gene expression in eukaryotes. Their varying abundance not only serves as an indicator but may also contribute causatively to various pathological processes such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Given their crucial biological role, miRNAs emerge as a promising class of novel biomarkers capable of diagnosing life-threatening diseases and monitoring disease progression. Additionally, they can guide treatment decisions, including drug selection and dosage. MiRNAs obtained from blood or related fractions present compelling candidates for routine laboratory applications, given their measurable nature in most clinical laboratories. This ensures widespread accessibility to relevant tests. Despite their considerable potential, diagnostic tests based on miRNAs have yet to integrate into clinical routines and standardized workflows for measuring miRNAs for patient benefit remain absent. MiRNAs stand out as pivotal biomarkers in diseases like cancer, where their dysregulation is concerned with malignancy and tumor formation. The expanding application of miRNAs is anticipated to drive market investments. Market growth is fueled by factors such as the advantages of miRNA sequencing over alternative technologies, increased research funding for genomics, and the declining cost of sequencing. Key drivers for this segment include augmented R&D funding, widespread adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies with advanced features, and a surge in comparative and evolutionary genomic studies in research and development. However, the initial investment required for miRNA sequencing technologies poses a potential barrier for smaller research entities and laboratories. This financial constraint may hinder the widespread adoption of miRNA analysis, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

Major Vendors in The Global MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market:

Abcam Limited

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Maravai LifeSciences

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Revvity

System Biosciences LLC

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing application of miRNA sequencing and assay in the healthcare industry

MicroRNAs, ranging from 17 to 25 nucleotides in length, are small endogenous non-coding RNAs that play a crucial role in regulating gene expression within mammalian cells. The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is significantly influenced by the recognition of microRNAs as potential diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for various diseases, including cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and cancer. Consequently, microRNAs have emerged as promising indicators for diagnosing diseases, assessing their severity, and predicting their progression. The analysis of microRNAs in liquid biopsies offers a minimally invasive approach, enabling swift, cost-effective, and repetitive sampling. This facilitates the development of screening initiatives and allows for the close monitoring of treatment responses and disease evolution. Liquid biopsies containing tissue-specific microRNAs present an early detection opportunity for drug-induced organ injuries. Notable examples include miR-122 for the liver, miR-133a for the muscle, miR-124 for the central nervous system, and miR-217 for the pancreas. These microRNAs represent a novel category of safety and toxicity biomarkers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

the rising demand for economical, high-throughput techniques for miRNA analysis

Prevalence in chronic diseases

Opportunities:

the development of new sequencing platforms

Emerging applications in disease biomarkers

collaborations between biotech companies and academic researchers

For the cancer diagnosis and prognosis, the identification of distinct miRNA expression profiles associated with various cancer types enables the creation of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers. The detection of circulating miRNAs in blood or other biofluids provides non-invasive tools for the early diagnosis of cancer and facilitates the monitoring of treatment responses. Moving to neurodegenerative diseases, miRNA signatures linked to conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's disease prove valuable for early detection and understanding of disease progression. Circulating miRNAs in cerebrospinal fluid or blood emerge as potential biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases. In infectious diseases, miRNA expression patterns become indicative of viral infections, making miRNA sequencing a valuable tool for identifying infectious agents and getting host responses. Profiling miRNA signatures in response to infections aids in the development of diagnostic tools and potential therapeutic targets. In autoimmune diseases, where miRNA dysregulation is implicated in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, characterizing miRNA profiles aids in identifying disease-specific biomarkers and understanding underlying molecular mechanisms. Therapeutic monitoring involves observing miRNA expression changes during and after therapeutic interventions, such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy, providing insights into treatment efficacy and potential resistance. Personalized medicine approaches stand to benefit from miRNA profiling, allowing the tailoring of treatments based on individual patient responses. In drug development and validation, miRNA sequencing proves useful in preclinical and clinical studies to identify miRNA biomarkers associated with drug response and toxicity.

North America dominates the market for MiRNA Sequencing and Assay.

The market in North America is leading, primarily driven by key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., and others. Government investments in research and development by dominant players for the advancement of advanced therapeutics and pharmaceutical medicines are expected to boost market growth in the region. Illumina, Inc. has also made a substantial investment of USD 682 million in the R&D sector for the creation of innovative sequence analysis technology. Additionally, the widespread use of miRNA sequencing in healthcare, and defense sectors, including clinics, military, and agriculture labs, is fostering the growth of the miRNA Sequencing and Assay market in North America.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the increasing genetic research activities in the area. The region's development with emerging economies and modernization is a key motivating factor for market expansion. China, in particular, is gaining prominence in the Asia Pacific market due to rapid technological advancements and growth in the chemical industry.

The Nanopore Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

MicroRNA sequencing, a molecular biology technique, is employed to analyze and distinguish miRNA molecules, particularly microRNAs, within a biological sample. These microRNAs, typically comprising 18-24 nucleotides, wield a pivotal influence on gene expression regulation by binding to messenger RNA and modulating its translation or stability. Nanopore sequencing, classified as a third-generation sequencing technology, entails threading a single-stranded DNA or RNA molecule through a nanopore—a minuscule aperture on a membrane. During this process, alterations in electrical current are discerned and harnessed to deduce the nucleotide sequence. This technology boasts advantages such as long-read sequencing and the capability to directly sequence RNA molecules sans the necessity for complementary DNA conversion. The miRNA sequencing process using Nanopore technology encompasses several key steps. Initially, total RNA is extracted from the biological sample, encompassing small RNA molecules like miRNAs. Optionally, enrichment for small RNAs can be performed to augment the proportion of miRNAs in the sample. Subsequently, adapters are ligated to the ends of the miRNAs, playing a crucial role in the subsequent sequencing steps. The miRNAs are then converted into cDNA through reverse transcription, a necessary step for sequencing as Nanopore technology primarily focuses on DNA sequencing. Following this, a cDNA library is prepared by amplifying the miRNA-cDNA constructs and introducing necessary adapters for nanopore sequencing. The actual Nanopore sequencing involves loading the prepared library onto a nanopore sequencing platform. As the miRNA-cDNA molecule traverses the nanopore, alterations in electrical current are detected, and these electrical signals are utilized to ascertain the miRNA's sequence, facilitating the determination of its nucleotide composition. Subsequently, the raw sequencing data is processed using bioinformatics tools to align and map the reads to a reference genome or miRNA database. The data is then analyzed to identify and quantify the miRNAs present in the sample. Nanopore sequencing offers distinct advantages in miRNA sequencing, particularly due to its long-read capabilities, which prove critical for the precise identification and characterization of miRNA isoforms and handling complex RNA structures. Moreover, the direct RNA sequencing aspect eliminates the need for cDNA conversion, thereby mitigating biases introduced during reverse transcription.

