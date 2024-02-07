Witness the return of migratory birds this spring with The BC Bird Trail





Head to a birdwatching hotspot this spring with The BC Bird Trail. Photo Credit: The BC Bird Trail

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BC Bird Trail is excited to invite birding enthusiasts of all levels and ages to grab their binoculars and celebrate the return of millions of migratory birds this spring, which is considered peak birdwatching season in BC!

“Because we’re located along the Pacific Flyway migration route - which is one of the four major migratory flyways in North America - we are in the perfect position to witness millions of birds following ancestral migration pathways through our province,” explains Hollie Galloway, Project Coordinator with The BC Bird Trail.

“Every spring, as birds migrate back to their home base, they seek food and shelter along the way which allows birdwatchers in BC the unique opportunity to spot large flocks of birds, sometimes reaching numbers in the hundreds of thousands during the spring migration season. Plus, the spring migration season can sometimes yield sightings of unique and rare species which is always very exciting for our local birding communities.”

Here’s why spring is an ideal time for birding in BC:

Ready to take flight? Here’s a list of all of the trails you can explore across BC this spring:

Each birdwatching itinerary listed on bcbirdtrail.ca includes the key birding-related info you need for a self-guided tour, such as a list of the birds you’re likely to spot, birding ‘hotspots’ you won’t want to miss, and transportation information for the area. Developed in collaboration with tourism and conservation partners throughout the province, each of these self-guided community itineraries is designed to make birding easy and accessible for locals and tourists alike.

To plan your very own spring birding adventure, visit www.BCBirdTrail.ca .

Follow along with The BC Bird Trail on social media:

About The BC Bird Trail

Launched in September 2020, The BC Bird Trail is the leading source of information on attractions, activities, and accommodations related to birdwatching in the province for novice birders, seasoned veterans and more while promoting personal responsibility, sustainability, and mindfulness. Funding for this program is provided by Destination BC, with support from Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Richmond, and more than a dozen additional tourism partners throughout the province.

Media Contacts

Sonam Ram

sonam@thesocialagency.ca

thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a95fd802-2d47-411a-bf7b-ea3520e74608