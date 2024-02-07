Fujifilm’s Synapse® Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Earns “Best in KLAS” for Fifth Consecutive Year

Lexington, Mass., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, announces that its Synapse VNA and Synapse Radiology PACS (in Asia/Oceania*) have ranked #1 in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services. Best in KLAS is an industry insights initiative by KLAS Research that recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.

Synapse VNA and Radiology PACS are two of Fujifilm’s key enterprise imaging solutions that enable healthcare organizations to better manage today’s extensive imaging and datasets and enhance access to this information within the patient’s electronic health record from across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Earning Best in KLAS for VNA for the fifth consecutive year is truly an honor as it underscores our customer’s unwavering trust in our technology and business,” says Bill Lacy, senior vice president, medical informatics, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “VNA is the core component to an effective Enterprise Imaging strategy, so we see this award as further validation of Fujifilm’s leadership position in the Enterprise Imaging market. We will continue to collaborate with our customers to align with their needs and we are committed to further investment and innovation to ensure the highest quality and most expansive integrated enterprise informatics solution for our customers.”

“At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation,” says Adam Gale, Research CEO, KLAS. “Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024’s Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring.”

Synapse VNA: As the core of Fujifilm’s Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, Synapse VNA is designed on a cloud-based architecture to provide access, control, and management of clinical content from across the enterprise. This includes DICOM and non-DICOM objects to ensure the full patient imaging picture is available to those who need it. Synapse VNA manages more than 80 billion objects from 1,800 facilities across six continents, to bring the complete picture of patient health to providers all over the world.

Synapse Radiology PACS: Developed with ongoing direction from radiologists, Fujifilm’s Synapse PACS is a robust server-side rendering solution that helps streamline image analysis, interpretation, and reporting for radiology studies across the enterprise. An industry first, Synapse 7x PACS combines radiology, cardiology, mammography and specialty department imaging through one diagnostic PACS viewer, contributing to standardized workflows and simplified cross-department collaboration.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance. The ‘Best in KLAS’ designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

*The Asia/Oceania region is defined based on the United Nations’ geographical and composition listing here.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, CT, MRI, ultrasound, gastroenterology, pulmonology, endosurgery, and minimally invasive surgery. The award-winning Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the cross-departmental imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. Fujifilm’s AI initiative, REiLI®, combines Fujifilm’s rich image-processing heritage with cutting-edge innovations to inspire clinical confidence and combat burnout. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the gold standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labelling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. Click here for more information.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

