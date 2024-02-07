Global Dental Floss Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 955.21 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 4.96%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flossing is a fundamental dental hygiene technique because it removes the plaque between teeth, significantly contributing to periodontal diseases. While flossing helps remove plaque, bacteria, and food from between teeth and reduces the risk of tooth decay and gum disease, brushing removes these particles from the mouth. If someone brushes first and flosses later, food and plaque will still be present in their mouth until their next brushing. As a result, flossing before brushing increases the efficiency of brushing. Flossing has many advantages, including the removal of plaque, prevention of cavities, and protection against periodontal and gingivitis diseases. By using dental floss, periodontal diseases are less likely to arise.

Growing Dental Issues and Increasing Demand for Dental Care Products Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global dental floss market size was valued at USD 617.85 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 955.21 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Due to shifting consumer lifestyles and dietary habits, processed foods high in sugar and other sticky substances have increased significantly. Plaques and sugar work together to weaken the enamel, which increases the risk of decay. As a result, the demand for oral care products is growing, driving the global market's growth. More oral care products are being used due to the exponential rise in the burden of various dental diseases worldwide. Periodontal diseases (gum diseases) and tooth decay (dental caries), which pose a serious global public health challenge, are the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide.

Dental caries treatment is costly, costing developed countries' healthcare systems between 5 and 10% of total expenditures. According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 billion adults worldwide have permanent tooth decay, and 530 million children have primary tooth decay. Studies also reveal that the high rate of dental caries among the elderly population is a factor in the market's growth.

Increased Emphasis on Oral Health Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Due to the rising geriatric population, the increased emphasis on oral health, growing awareness, and technological advancements in oral care products, dental floss has many opportunities in the market. Modern technology, such as smart sensors for better precision, is incorporated by manufacturers into personal dental water flossers in response to rising demand. The release of new cordless personal dental flosser product variants with aesthetically pleasing designs and longer battery lives by major players is also helping to increase sales. After that, floss continued to advance. People with sensitive gums can use soft floss or spongy floss, which have both been developed. Their use has increased as floss picks make it easier to floss between the back teeth and while wearing braces. But the fact that dental floss comes in various flavors opens a sizable market.

Regional Analysis

North America Dental Floss Market Share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. The United States is expected to maintain its sizable market share due to the rising prevalence of dental diseases, accessibility of cutting-edge technologies, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare costs. Additionally, it is anticipated that growing oral/dental hygiene awareness will support the US market over the forecast period. Additionally, an increasing number of senior citizens require regular dental checkups and assistance. This has also helped the investigation's target American market grow. Dental floss is undergoing several developments in the United States, including product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships between significant players expected to drive the market's growth.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the expansion of the dental floss market in Germany is the prevalence of dental disorders. Numerous strategic initiatives are being carried out in Germany that are expected to hasten market expansion. Due to out-of-pocket dental costs, the market for treating dental caries is also growing. According to the April 2019 OECD report "Out of Pocket Spending: Access to Care and Financial Position," households in Germany spend 25% of their out-of-pocket healthcare costs on dental care. The high out-of-pocket spending by consumers on oral care products like dental floss is expected to drive growth in the market for dental floss.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global dental floss market is bifurcated into waxed floss and unwaxed floss. The waxed floss segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global dental floss market is bifurcated into retail pharmacies and online. The retail pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global dental floss market’s major key players are 3M, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, HRB Brand (Dr. Fresh LLC), Johnson and Johnson, Perrigo Company Plc (RANIR LLC), Lion Corporation, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter and Gamble, The humble Co., Sunstar Suisse SA, and Dr. Wild and Co. AG.

Market News

In May 2022, Plackers®, the nation's leading dental flosser brand, launched the new EcoChoice Compostable Dental Flossers, a sustainable dental flossers designed to be 100% biodegradable to decompose in a home composter.

Global Dental Floss Market: Segmentation

