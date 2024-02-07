Top 10 Growth Opportunities in IoT for 2024: Increasing Relevance of Cybersecurity, Sustainability and Data-driven Products in the C-Level Agenda Generates Growth Opportunities for ICT Providers

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in IoT, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT industry predictions for calendar 2024 are the result of aggregated input from the publisher's regional IoT and Edge research teams. Research analysts' input leverages the extensive knowledge base, as well as primary and secondary research.

The recently published IoT Predictions report includes the top 10 Growth Opportunities reflecting the hot topics for 2024. Major trends impact the latest innovations of IoT technologies, new business models, emerging use cases, and the latest initiatives for companies' digital transformation journey under a more secure and carbon-neutral approach.

The study includes the findings of our latest IT Decision Makers' (ITDM) Survey, conducted in Q4 2023 with the participation of 688 ITDMs, comprising questions about IoT security and adoption, directed to organizations of various sizes and industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Furthermore, the study forecasts revenue and cumulative IoT devices, from 2024 until 2026, in different growth opportunities.

Finally, this report provides recommendations and reference studies for a deep dive into the different topics discussed.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Cybersecurity Strategy to Protect IoT Data and Connected Devices

Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial IoT and 5G Private Networks

Growth Opportunity 3: LPWANs for Massive IoT

Growth Opportunity 4: IoT and Immersive Experiences (Metaverse, Digital Twins, and XR)

Growth Opportunity 5: Hybrid Terrestrial and Non-terrestrial Networks for IoT

Growth Opportunity 6: Cellular IoT and eSIMs

Growth Opportunity 7: Applied IoT for Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Growth Opportunity 8: Cellular Vehicle-To-Everything

Growth Opportunity 9: MEC and Edge-as-a-service Emerging Business Models

Growth Opportunity 10: Smart Buildings with IoT, AI, and Cloud-based Technologies

