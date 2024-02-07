Process Automation And Instrumentation Market size worth $ 103.53 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 5.56% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Process Automation And Instrumentation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 69.25 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 103.53 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=3117

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Process Automation And Instrumentation Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Overview:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency through Automation Solutions:

The increasing need for improved operational efficiency in various industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing is a significant factor driving the growth of the Process Automation and Instrumentation Market. By incorporating cutting-edge technology like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), organisations can achieve more efficient processes, minimise the need for manual interventions, and enhance overall productivity. The pursuit of efficiency not only satisfies industry benchmarks but also sets the market for significant expansion as firms increasingly prioritise automation for sustainable and cost-efficient operations.

Stringent Regulations and Safety Standards Driving Adoption:

Organisations are being forced to invest in modern process automation and instrumentation solutions due to strict requirements in several industries, especially in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. The Process Automation and Instrumentation Market addresses the requirement for adherence, guaranteeing that enterprises fulfil safety and environmental regulations. Smart sensors and control systems are integrated to provide real-time monitoring, thereby mitigating the risk of non-compliance and improving overall safety measures. The regulatory impetus acts as a major catalyst in the market, creating an environment where enterprises prioritise advanced.

Integration of IoT and AI Transforming Industries:

The amalgamation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the Process Automation and Instrumentation Market is causing a profound transformation in several sectors. The market witnesses a significant increase in demand for intelligent sensors, communication technologies, and advanced control systems as enterprises strive for digital transformation. This significant change not only improves operating abilities but also places the market at the forefront of innovation. Industries that use these advanced technologies acquire a competitive advantage, resulting in a significant influence on the overall growth and expansion of the Process Automation and Instrumentation Market.

To Purchase A Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=3117

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., and Hollysys, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Geographical Analysis:

The Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market is categorised into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region dominates the global Process Automation And Instrumentation Market due to advancements in technology, a well-developed industrial sector, and increased investment by the U.S. government in the chemical and petrochemical industry, which is driving market growth. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest rate of growth in the projected period due to the significant number of oil refineries in notable countries. However, the area has faced a decline in market value.

To get market data, insights, and a comprehensive Global Process Automation And Instrumentation Market analysis, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Process Automation And Instrumentation Market into Instrument, Solution, Industry, And Geography.

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market, by Instrument Field Instrument Control Valve Analytical Instrument

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market, by Solution PLC DCS SCADA HMI Safety Automation APC MES

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market, by Industry Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Water & Wastewater Chemicals Others

Process Automation And Instrumentation Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global System Integrator For Industrial Automation Market Size By Service (Consulting, Hardware Integration Service), By Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Industrial Automation Market Size By Components (Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), By End Users (Oil and Gas, Chemicals and Materials), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size By Product Type (Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Distributed Control Systems (DCS)), By End User (Oil And Gas, Production, Energy And Performance), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Industrial Control And Factory Automation Market Size By Component (Sensors, Industrial Robots, Machine Vision), By Solution (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Manufacturing Execution System (MES)), By Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), By End-Product Type (Solid, Liquid), By Geography, And Forecast

7 Leading Industrial Control And Factory Automation Companies – carving the technological masterpiece

Visualize Process Automation And Instrumentation Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.