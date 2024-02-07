Anima Biotech Announces Preclinical Data of Candidate in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the Tech.Bio leader bringing AI to mRNA biology, announced today positive preclinical data of its lung fibrosis candidate. This drug operates through a novel mRNA biology mechanism of action, opening new avenues for treating Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) patients.

Utilizing its mRNA Lightning™ Platform, Anima has successfully identified a preclinical candidate operating through a novel mRNA biology mechanism of action, effectively disrupting the transformation of fibroblasts into fully differentiated myofibroblasts. By inhibiting myofibroblasts' deposition of extracellular matrix, this candidate demonstrates substantial potential in mitigating fibrotic diseases. The candidates' oral efficacy in mouse IPF models demonstrates a remarkable safety-to-activity margin and superiority to standard-of-care drugs. It significantly reduces collagen production and fibrotic biomarkers in cells and tissue explants derived from IPF patients. Its clean in vitro ADMET profile further underscores its promise as a breakthrough in fibrotic disease treatment.

"This recent achievement further validates our approach," said Yochi Slonim, co-founder and CEO of Anima. “Our platform's ability to visualize mRNA biology and decode it with AI technology enables a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms, identification of novel targets, and discovery of drugs that can directly modify the disease phenotype."

Anima’s unique approach is validated by its strategic partnerships with big pharma, including AbbVie, Takeda, and Eli Lilly, and a broad pipeline of discovery programs across Immunology, Oncology, and Neuroscience. Anima’s LightON mRNA | mRNA Biology Masterclass series has become a central forum for over 1,500 industry and academic experts presenting the latest advances in mRNA biology and its applications to drug discovery.

Anima Biotech is the Tech.Bio leader bringing AI to mRNA biology. We are advancing the mRNA lightning™ platform for the visualization and decoding of mRNA biology, with applications in drug and target discovery, and the optimization of RNAi drugs and mRNA vaccines. Built from the ground up with over a decade of expertise in mRNA biology, the platform integrates mRNA biology with AI imaging technologies to visualize the entire life cycle of mRNA in cells and decode the mRNA biology underlying a disease. Leveraging the world’s largest dataset of 2 billion mRNA biology images, we train disease-specific mRNA image analysis neural networks to recognize a disease signature, an mRNA biology pathway that underlies disease phenotype. Our tera-scale mRNA biology lab then conducts high-content high-throughput screening from our optimized library of mRNA modulators, sending the images to our mRNA image neural networks to identify active compounds, the molecules that visually alter the mRNA biology signature. Our MOAi technology, mRNA biology knowledge graph, large language model and the Lightning co-pilot work along the process to elucidate the mechanisms of action and molecular targets. Anima’s mRNA Lightning platform is validated by our strategic collaborations with Lilly, Takeda, and AbbVie across therapeutic areas and a pipeline of 20 drug discovery programs. Anima's wholly owned pipeline of mRNA biology modulators is in Immunology (Lung fibrosis candidate advancing in preclinical stage), in Oncology (Solid tumors lead compounds entering preclinical stage and additional programs against Lymphoma and Neuroblastoma), and in Neuroscience (Alzheimer's disease and Pain). Our science was further validated with seven patents, 16 peer-reviewed publications, and 17 scientific collaborations. For more information about Anima Biotech, please visit our website at https://www.animabiotech.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X at @AnimaBiotech.

