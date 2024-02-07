Vaccines Market Experiences Surge with a Projected CAGR of 10.68% from 2023-2033 Amid Rising Infectious Diseases and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccines Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Type; By Route of Administration; By Disease; By Age Group; By Distribution Channel; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of the vaccines market is observing a significant upward trajectory, attributed to the increasing incidence of various infectious ailments and the rapid pace of innovation in vaccine technology. A comprehensive market analysis signifies that the vaccines segment is projected to expand from the present valuation of USD 42.12 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 128.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.68%.

Latest advancements in recombinant, conjugate, and subunit vaccines are identified as primary contributors to revenue growth, with inactivated vaccines anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to upcoming influenza-specific innovations. The injectable route of administration continues to spearhead the vaccines sector, receiving substantial reinforcement through new product approvals. Oral vaccines are also expected to mark a quickened pace of growth, particularly within the pediatric population, that is now being noted for a significant number of vaccine introductions and regulations.

Segmental Insights:

High adoption and approval rates are profoundly impacting the vaccines market dynamics, especially with vaccines targeting bacterial diseases like pneumococcal and meningococcal conditions.

The sector focusing on viral diseases is set to propel at a swift CAGR, where vaccines aimed at influenza, HPV, and other viral infections are driving forces.

With respect to age groups, pediatric vaccinations hold a dominant stance owing to the burgeoning birth rates and robust vaccination programs. However, the adult segment is anticipated to grow expeditiously due to heightened R&D and increased prevalence of infectious diseases.

Hospital and retail pharmacies are the mainstays in vaccine distribution, with government suppliers slated for the most rapid growth due to intensive immunization initiatives.

Regional Analysis:



North America is foreseen to retain a commanding revenue share through the forecast period highlighted by extensive R&D investments and a strong presence of key vaccine manufacturers. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing, fueled by enhanced government healthcare spending and strategic initiatives by market stalwarts to combat and prevent infectious diseases.

The comprehensive report delivers a granular analysis of the vaccines market, segmenting by type, route of administration, disease, age group, distribution channel, and geographic region. It provides stakeholders with critical and detailed insights that can influence policy-making, investment strategies, and product development within the healthcare industry. The evaluation period of 2023-2033 captures both current and future trends, ensuring a 360-degree view of the sector for interested parties.

The revelation of the vaccines market growth and forecast is anticipated to catalyze strategic planning and investment decisions across the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, ensuring preparedness and proactive engagement in the face of evolving market demands and public health needs.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $128.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Sanofi SA

Serum Institute of India

MSD Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Charles River Laboratories

FUJIFILM Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7326c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment