Growing Bioeconomy, Sustainability, and Clean Energy Projects Fuel Growth in the Global Lignocellulosic Biomass Market Exceed a Valuation of US$ 9,057.5 million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

The global lignocellulosic biomass market is valued at US$ 4,273.9 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9,057.5 million by 2034. As per the estimates, the lignocellulosic biomass market size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Lignocellulosic biomass is essential to the sustainable use of resources as bioeconomy grows, transforming industries in the process. Businesses that strategically integrate biomass goods into their operations benefit from this shift's economic potential. This trend promotes long-term growth and resilience in a world with dwindling resources by positioning companies as environmentally responsible and responsive to changing market needs. It also corresponds with global sustainability goals.

To maximize the economic feasibility of lignocellulosic biomass consumption, ongoing advancements in bioenergy technologies—such as novel biochemical and thermochemical processes—are essential. Advances in fermentation processes, effective enzymatic hydrolysis, and better pretreatment techniques are raising production yields, cutting expenses, and increasing profitability for industry participants. Businesses that allocate resources to research and development in order to include and utilize these innovative technologies have a competitive advantage, positioning them to generate biofuels and bioproducts with increased efficacy and less environmental impact.

The transition to decentralized biomass processing represents a calculated risk for businesses looking to maximize profits and maintain operational flexibility. Localized energy production can be achieved by establishing modular processing units and smaller-scale biorefineries, which also optimize resource usage and lower transportation costs. This trend gives businesses a competitive edge in a fast-paced business climate by strengthening supply chains' resilience, encouraging flexibility to regional differences in biomass availability, and positioning them as nimble competitors in the changing bioenergy industry.

Key Takeaways from the Lignocellulosic Biomass Report:

The global market size expanded at a 5.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2023.

North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 20.8% in the global market by 2034.

The wood source segment garnered 35.7% of market shares in 2024.

The bioenergy product segment captured 14.7% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to increase at a 5.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Brazil is anticipated to develop at a 4.5% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Canada is estimated to surge at a 4.0% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is expected to thrive at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

“The lignocellulosic biomass market is poised for growth, driven by increasing demand for sustainable bioenergy and bio-based products. Technological advancements and global interest signal a promising trajectory.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

The lignocellulosic biomass market is extremely competitive.

Ecovia Renewables

Versalis

ETIP Bioenergy

The Dow Chemical Company

Nippon Paper Group

Fortum

Circa

LyondellBasell

Novozymes

Fulcrum Bioenergy

are among the key lignocellulosic biomass manufacturers listed in the report. These companies use strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, and advertisements to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Lignocellulosic Biomass Market Segmentation:

By Source:

Wood

Crop Residues

Grass

Agricultural Residues

By Application:

Bioenergy Production

Bioproducts

Materials and Composites

Animal Feed and Bedding

Soil Amendment and Erosion Control

Biomass Power Generation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments:

In September 2023, Versalis acquired Italy-based bioplastics manufacturer Novamont. Furthermore, the company announced its partnership with Technip Energies to convert plastic waste into purified pyrolysis oil.

In February 2023, Estonian startup New Standard Oil successfully commissioned their first industrial-scale prototype for drying and torrefaction of biogenic feedstock with superheated steam at atmospheric pressure.

