Global Biochar Market to Surpass USD 700.7 million by 2030 Driven by Increasing Renewable Technologies

Westford, USA, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governments around the world are trying to mitigate the effects of climate change by increasing renewable technologies in the global biochar market . To encourage the adoption of renewal taxes, governments have offered many global tax incentives, such as state sales tax exemptions, state income tax rebates, corporate income taxes reductions, and local property tax exemptions, in addition, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. These include modified accelerated recovery systems (MACRS), grant tax credits, and business tax credits.

According to World Bank estimates, three of the biggest challenges of the 21st century is the amount needed to nearly double food production by 2050, adapt and enhance climate resilience at the same time, the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is greatly reduced. The growing interest in climate-friendly agriculture focused on overcoming certain challenges fuels interest in using biodiversity to mitigate climate change, improve soil fertility, and moreover, they have addressed the global challenges of climate change affecting developing countries in the global biochar market.

Pyrolysis Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Variety of Foods

Pyrolysis is likely to dominate the market due to popular technology as it is cheap, convenient, and can handle a variety of foods. This technology helps avoid greenhouse gas emissions. This drives the growth of the pyrolysis technology segment over the forecast period in the global biochar market.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global biochar market, accounting for more than 27.5% of the revenue by 2021. Regenerative agriculture is becoming increasingly popular in Asia-Pacific, as it improves soil ecology, increases productivity, and improves water quality while sequestering carbon to mitigate climate impacts. Furthermore, increasing importance of nutrition in China, India and Indonesia, as well as the attraction of most of the population towards organic crop varieties, has increased the demand for biochar in agricultural sectors.

Gasification Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Rising Demand and Acceptance

The gasification segment is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period in the global biochar market. This technology produces a small amount of such char in a reactor that is directly heated by air. The market demand and acceptance of this technology is increasing as it produces lower levels of air pollution. However, this method is slightly less efficient than the others.

North America dominated the global biochar market, accounting for over 58.5% of the revenue by 2023 due to rising demand for organic food products, high consumption of meat and, increasing awareness of the product and its benefits of, especially in the development of farmers. Lower feed costs are also expected to boost consumption in the region. The United States had the highest revenue in the world due to the product being well known in the country. Many small and medium enterprises have contributed to the growth of this industry.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global biochar market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Biochar Market

In July 2023, Canadian and French companies including Airex Energy, Group Remabec and SUEZ invested C$80 million to build the largest biochar plant in North America

In July 2023, Eco Allies, a subsidiary of Stereovision, announced the acquisition of Eco Allies, Inc. and Biochar Now, LLC have extended their J/V period. A second plant is added in Mexico, and the average number of furnaces per manufacturing plant ranges from 120 to 180, or a total of 360 furnaces

