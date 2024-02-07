Restaurant Buildings Market Set for Robust Growth to Reach $253.86 Billion in 2024 - Global Forecasts to 2028 and 2033

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Restaurant Buildings Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report presents an in-depth evaluation of market dynamics, emerging trends, growth drivers, and forecasted market size, culminating in a projected market value of $253.86 billion by 2024.

The current market landscape, shaped by an amalgamation of consumer dining trends, economic factors, and the burgeoning influence of culinary diversity, has paved the way for the restaurant industry's infrastructure expansion. Urban development trends, alongside evolving customer habits, continue to significantly impact the growth of the restaurant buildings market.

An anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% underscores a resilient and progressive market outlook. A surge in health and wellness trends, integrated technology solutions, and a move towards sustainability are among the pivotal factors propelling the restaurant buildings market forward. These global changes are fostering innovative building designs and concepts such as flexible seating arrangements, heightened health and safety measures, and incorporation of biophilic design elements to enhance the dining experience.

The Asia-Pacific region remains the front-runner in the restaurant buildings market, claiming the largest market share in 2023.

The continuous rise of family dining, ready-meals, and convenience foods boosts the restaurant industry, with the number of restaurant establishments increasing annually.

In the commercial construction segment, recent mergers and acquisitions have fortified the market's competency. Such strategic business maneuvers are expected to further bolster market growth and enhance service delivery.

Key Insights from the Restaurant Buildings Market Report

The main types of restaurant buildings and their market influences.

The usage of advanced construction equipment and technology in the development of restaurant infrastructure.

An overview of growth opportunities within the restaurant buildings landscape.

With consumer behavior and preferences at its core, the restaurant buildings market research report harbors pivotal data for businesses and investors looking to make informed decisions in this sector.

In an industry marked by innovation, the report highlights the introduction of AI-powered solutions such as mobile 3D concrete printers that revolutionize construction efficiency and scalability. These technological advancements are reshaping the market, enabling rapid development of custom restaurant spaces.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Construction One Inc.

DESCCO Design & Construction Inc.

Stovall Construction Inc.

Tech 24 Construction Inc.

Hilbers Inc.

Hencken & Gaines Inc.

RCA Contractors Inc.

Shingobee Builders Inc.

The Beam Team Inc.

GCM Construction Inc.

Prodigy Construction Company

BnK Construction LLC

Woodbine Construction Company

Power Construction Inc.

China Pacific Construction Group Co. Ltd.

AECOM Inc.

Balfour Beatty plc

Bouygues Construction SA

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited

Fluor Corporation

Hochtief AG

Kier Group plc

Laing O'Rourke plc

Lendlease Group

Skanska AB

Turner Construction Company

Wates Group Limited

Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Clark Construction Group LLC

Gilbane Building Company





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5x3km

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.